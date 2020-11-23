Prep Cross Country | Marion's Nalley had big freshman season on the course

MARION — Dylon Nalley isn’t your average freshman when it comes to transitioning from one level of running to the next, no matter the circumstances.
After graduating from the 8th grade, the next step for Nalley was high school cross country; a challenge that the freshman was ready for, but not quite sure of what to expect.
That feeling of nervousness was quickly put to rest once Nalley placed third behind Carbondale’s Alex Partlow and Tucker Poshard in his first dual meet of the year. Marion’s coach Eli Baker advised Nalley in his first race to lock in on the leaders and follow them — Nalley had bigger goals.
Two races later in the season, Nalley notched his first top finish at the Centralia 5 Team Open with a time of 15:43. A time that came in nearly 30 seconds faster than Bluford’s Seth Hamerski in second, which not only proved that he was one of the area's top freshman, but a legitimate leader that others could focus on following.
“I was pretty nervous in my first race because I had just come out of the 8th grade,” said Nalley. “I think in those races I realized that I can keep up with everybody and improve with each and every race.”
Nalley not only managed to improve every race, but he did it with gusto. If he was applying for a professional cross country job his resume would already include 10 Top 3 finishes, three of which were in first, and that’s only discussing his regular season.
What does Nalley do once he reaches the Highland Regional in late October? Places second as a freshman with a time of 15:29; and he would have gotten a win had it not been for Partlow clocking a 15:17.
But, perhaps you think that was just a fluke, right? … Wrong; Nalley then went on to Olney’s sectional and placed third with a time of 15:47. All-while chasing the rarely seen Partlow, who ended up running 15 seconds faster than Nalley that day, but if it means chasing somebody else will make him a better runner, the humble Nalley welcomes the challenge.
“Honestly, I’m so surprised with how well I ran this year,” said Nalley. “I guess my goals from the start of the season were to get All-State honors. Alex Partlow helped with that because the places I ran with him really helped me and in the end I’m happy with how I ended my season.”
Nalley capped off his freshman year with an eighth place finish at the ShaZam Cross Country Championship in Chillicothe. His time of 16:19 was good enough to finally defeat Partlow, but he admitted that dusty conditions helped him in doing so, and Baker agrees.
“Even on the state level those two pushed each other,” said Baker. “On a normal day Alex is going to finish No. 1 or 2 in that race. But, the good thing about that friendly rivalry is it makes each guy better. It’s not every day in Southern Illinois that you get two of the top guys to race one another.”
When Baker was asked what other freshmen from Marion compared to Nalley, the first name for him that came to mind was John Bruce, The Southern’s 2017 boys cross country runner of the year.
An achievement that Nalley might end up earning one day.
“I would put (John) and Dylon very close together of extreme rarity,” said Baker. “Bruce was a really talented runner, and for a coach to see two of those guys in his career is pretty cool.”
Nalley has entered elite status, indeed, but Baker is hoping his runner’s body can hold up and progress. The freshman lives, breathes, eats, sleeps and dreams about running — enough so that his training includes running 55-60 miles every week.
In fact, Nalley couldn’t name a single other hobby he had outside of running. That was until Baker mentioned that Nalley enjoys playing video games, but then again what high school kid doesn’t?
Baker then pointed to the Nalley last name as a likely reason for the runners' focus. Dylon’s father Daniel ran under the great Rod Shurtz in Benton, while Dylon’s older sister Hannah motivated him with her hard work on the softball field. The glue that holds the family together is Dylon’s mother Holly.
“Running runs in that family, no pun intended,” said Baker. “Sports mean a lot to that family, and it helps a coach knowing his runner is smart when he’s away from the course.”
Nalley plans to work on his lower and upper body strength during the offseason with hopes of closing races out faster next season. Up next for the freshman is track season, where he plans on making even more noise in the mile events.
“I definitely plan on going to college and running anywhere with a good running program,” Nalley said with excitement behind his voice.
