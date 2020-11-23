Prep Cross Country | Marion's Nalley had big freshman season on the course

MARION — Dylon Nalley isn’t your average freshman when it comes to transitioning from one level of running to the next, no matter the circumstances.

After graduating from the 8th grade, the next step for Nalley was high school cross country; a challenge that the freshman was ready for, but not quite sure of what to expect.

That feeling of nervousness was quickly put to rest once Nalley placed third behind Carbondale’s Alex Partlow and Tucker Poshard in his first dual meet of the year. Marion’s coach Eli Baker advised Nalley in his first race to lock in on the leaders and follow them — Nalley had bigger goals.

Two races later in the season, Nalley notched his first top finish at the Centralia 5 Team Open with a time of 15:43. A time that came in nearly 30 seconds faster than Bluford’s Seth Hamerski in second, which not only proved that he was one of the area's top freshman, but a legitimate leader that others could focus on following.

“I was pretty nervous in my first race because I had just come out of the 8th grade,” said Nalley. “I think in those races I realized that I can keep up with everybody and improve with each and every race.”