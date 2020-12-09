Prep Cross Country | McLain, Kirkpatrick take home SICA Coach of the Year honors

The Southern Illinois Coaches Association (SICA) made its All-South selections for the 2020-21 cross country season on Monday.
Benton’s Brent McLain was nominated the Class 1A Boys Coach of the Year and Du Quoin’s Eric Kirkpatrick was elected the Girls Coach of the Year following each respected sides first-place finish at the Belleville Althoff Sectional.
This marks McLain’s third nomination over the past five seasons. The Rangers coach took home both awards in 2019 - but as far as 2020 goes - McLain remains thrilled to share the honor alongside Kirkpatrick in a year full of surprises.
“I’ve known Eric for quite some time and there are certain things you pick up on people,” McLain said Tuesday. “He started out in a different way without the experience that most people do, but he’s a quick learner. If you saw him out at a Walmart, you wouldn’t know he was a coach of the year, you wouldn’t know he’s been to state all these years...that’s what makes him special and it humbles me just to be mentioned alongside him.”
This is Kirkpatrick’s second honor going back to a 2018 season which featured Gabrielle Alongi on the Lady Indians side, and Mia McLain in Benton’s corner. McLain, of course, the daughter of this year’s Boys Coach of the Year and The Southern Illinoisan's Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year in all four of her years at Benton.
The SICA’s All-South teams featured a majority of runners from Benton and Du Quoin, which each coach credited towards their nomination. Neither coach took credit for their success, instead they lent it to their runners.
“Any time Du Quoin can be mentioned alongside Benton and Pinckneyville is a pretty good day,” Kirkpatrick said of his SIRR competition on Tuesday. “Those are the schools we measure with right now and it changes every year. Any time I can be up there with Ryan Bruns of Pinckneyville or Brent McLain of Benton is something to be proud of.”
Du Quoin and Benton had first-team honors on both sides of the spectrum.
For the Lady Indians: Jacqueline Crain (Sr), Olivia Phillips (Jr) and Lauren Heape (Jr) were named to the first-team roster. Joining them were Mia Wills (So) and Hailey Wallace (Jr) for the Rangerettes. The second-team featured Kallie Oestreicher (Fr) of Du Quoin, while also including Addisyn Miller (Sr) and Peyton Tieffel (Jr) of Benton.
Kirkpatrick remains very fortunate for all of his 2020-21 seniors. One of the coaches favorite ‘team aspects’ is the leadership throughout the roster. He used Jon and David Gomes as a prime example for two twin brothers that led by example in a pandemic year.
“This award is a reflection of the teams we have,” Kirkpatrick said. “It goes to the coach with the best team behind them and I certainly had that this season.
“I can’t say enough about this class of seniors. Crain and Maddie Robison are two girls that have ran for me all four years. I can’t even begin to add up all the miles they’ve run. This is my eighth year of coaching and these kids continue to come along with us and lead.”
It’s safe to say that McLain agrees with Kirkpatrick in that regard. The Benton’s boys team is set to graduate two senior runners, Reece Johnson and Parker Sieveking, before McLain and his boys try to run it back for another sectional title.
Johnson, The Southern Illinoisan’s Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year in 2019, was joined by his freshman running-mate, Gavin Genisio, on the SICA boys first-team roster. Earning second-team credentials were Chase Owens (Jr) and Mason Tieffel (Fr); and don’t forget the two junior high runners Benton is bringing in that place Top 3 in the SIJHSAA state meet.
Fortunate is one word McLain used, but it always started with his senior Reece.
“I’ve been doing this since the 90’s and I’ve never had a kid on my team like Reece Johnson,” he said. “The whole attitude changed when he walked on. It’s tough for the best kid in Southern Illinois to get beat by a freshman (referring to Genisio) and, instead, still decide to take teammates under his wing. You just don’t run across those kids everyday.”
McLain knows how to balance being a parent and coach after coaching his twin daughters, Mia and Maddie. Keeping the family tradition alive next year will be his son, Gabe, who’s bringing a talented runner in Cole Buchanon with him.
“I’m excited to get a bunch of our kids back and the two junior high kids we’re bringing up should help us stay competitive,” McLain added. “When you get nominated for something like this it allows kids to buy into the program for next year. But once that meet comes on Saturday us coaches are a glorified bus driver because they make me, I don’t make them.”
The two coaches hope to host their yearly banquet dinner at Rend Lake Golf Course’s Tino’s On the Tee restaurant. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the December celebration will likely be pushed back to January or February — McLain hopes.
“With everything going on with winter sports right now the future is difficult to predict,” McLain said. “These kids continue to work hard every year, they deserve to have people clap for them and tell them they’re proud.”
