Prep Cross Country | McLain, Kirkpatrick take home SICA Coach of the Year honors

The SICA’s All-South teams featured a majority of runners from Benton and Du Quoin, which each coach credited towards their nomination. Neither coach took credit for their success, instead they lent it to their runners.

“Any time Du Quoin can be mentioned alongside Benton and Pinckneyville is a pretty good day,” Kirkpatrick said of his SIRR competition on Tuesday. “Those are the schools we measure with right now and it changes every year. Any time I can be up there with Ryan Bruns of Pinckneyville or Brent McLain of Benton is something to be proud of.”

Du Quoin and Benton had first-team honors on both sides of the spectrum.

For the Lady Indians: Jacqueline Crain (Sr), Olivia Phillips (Jr) and Lauren Heape (Jr) were named to the first-team roster. Joining them were Mia Wills (So) and Hailey Wallace (Jr) for the Rangerettes. The second-team featured Kallie Oestreicher (Fr) of Du Quoin, while also including Addisyn Miller (Sr) and Peyton Tieffel (Jr) of Benton.

Kirkpatrick remains very fortunate for all of his 2020-21 seniors. One of the coaches favorite ‘team aspects’ is the leadership throughout the roster. He used Jon and David Gomes as a prime example for two twin brothers that led by example in a pandemic year.