Prep Cross Country | No signs of slowing down for Harrisburg's Chuck Ingram

HARRISBURG — If there are any guarantees in life then Charles “Chuck” Ingram coaching any style of sport is one of them.

Ingram is closing in on his 53rd year coaching cross country since he and his wife Marie moved to Harrisburg in 1974. Fast forward 44 years of molding young high school athletes and coaching cross country, Ingram still gets the same excitement out of coaching that he expects to continue as long as the man upstairs allows him to.

“That’ll be up to the Good Lord,” Ingram said on Wednesday. “I plan on coaching as long as he gives me good health and doesn’t fire me.”

Job security has never been an issue for Ingram since he began his career in 1957 at Cumberland High School in Toledo. There he started as a track coach while also coaching freshman and sophomore basketball. He would later coach the Lady Bulldogs basketball program from 1982-2001 where he finished with three sectional titles.

Cumberland holds a special place in Ingram’s heart because it’s where he first met his wife during both of their sophomore years. Since getting married in 1955, Chuck and Marie have celebrated 65 years together with their son Les Ingram, who is a retired special education teacher at Massac County, and their daughter Renee Williams, a longtime PE teacher at East Side School in Harrisburg.