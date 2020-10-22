Prep Cross Country | No signs of slowing down for Harrisburg's Chuck Ingram

HARRISBURG — If there are any guarantees in life then Charles “Chuck” Ingram coaching any style of sport is one of them.
Ingram is closing in on his 53rd year coaching cross country since he and his wife Marie moved to Harrisburg in 1974. Fast forward 44 years of molding young high school athletes and coaching cross country, Ingram still gets the same excitement out of coaching that he expects to continue as long as the man upstairs allows him to.
“That’ll be up to the Good Lord,” Ingram said on Wednesday. “I plan on coaching as long as he gives me good health and doesn’t fire me.”
Job security has never been an issue for Ingram since he began his career in 1957 at Cumberland High School in Toledo. There he started as a track coach while also coaching freshman and sophomore basketball. He would later coach the Lady Bulldogs basketball program from 1982-2001 where he finished with three sectional titles.
Cumberland holds a special place in Ingram’s heart because it’s where he first met his wife during both of their sophomore years. Since getting married in 1955, Chuck and Marie have celebrated 65 years together with their son Les Ingram, who is a retired special education teacher at Massac County, and their daughter Renee Williams, a longtime PE teacher at East Side School in Harrisburg.
“I wouldn’t have been able to do this without my wife,” said Ingram. “Marie went to Neoga when I was growing up at Cumberland. She worked for the Saline Circuit Clerk in Saline County up until we moved to Harrisburg in ‘74. Since then she’s been at home with the kids, who I’m also very proud of.”
Ingram left for his first job at Bridgeport High School near Lawrenceville in 1968. There he served as head basketball and track coach. He also spent a year as athletic director.
Aside from coaching, Ingram taught for 38 years and in 12 of those years he taught shop and building trades. Before arriving at Harrisburg he had built two houses in Cumberland and six at Bridgeport. Since moving to Harrisburg he has helped build 22 homes.
“We built a house per year for 30 years,” said Ingram. “I’ve enjoyed all of the years I’ve spent with different communities. Just seeing the kids and how they improve between their freshman and senior year is the biggest reward.”
Mentoring came early for Ingram when he began coaching girls teams back in the 7th and 8th grade. By the time he was 22 years old he was coaching summer programs at Cumberland High School.
Now at the age of 85, Ingram has coached boys and girls cross country for 54 years, basketball on and off for 54 years, and don’t forget his time as a track and field coach for 64 years.
When asked what other coaches have been around longer than him, Ingram just said there’s no way of telling.
“I don’t know how you prove it...I don’t know anyone anywhere that has done 64 years in one sport,” he said. “The Good Lord has been with me since I was 70 years old. That’s usually the limit most people get to.”
Ingram will be coaching his boys and girls cross country teams at Class 1A regionals Saturday in McLeansboro. For him, age has never played a factor for him and his players...it’s only sparked a nickname.
“I’m just grandpa to them,” he said with a chuckle. “I don’t think age could ever change our relationship as long as I’m able to help them succeed.”
