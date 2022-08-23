Prep Cross Country | Teels help Pinckneyville win cross country meets

WEST FRANKFORT — The name "Teel" has become synonymous with success when it comes to distance running.

Both Vanessa Teel - a sophomore - and Isaac - a junior - won their respective races Tuesday afternoon at a five-team meet hosted by West Frankfort. Vanessa won her race with a time of 20 minutes, 8 seconds, or about six seconds faster than Panthers teammate, Sofia Castellano, at 20:14. Herrin's Ellary Blakey was third overall in 20:25.

Rounding out the field were: Zoey Conway of Pinckneyville (21:12); Michaela Skorch of Pinckneyville (23:03); Libby Berthoux of West Frankfort (23:28); Maddison Bruns of Pinckneyville (24:33); Bell Hillebrand of Massac County (25:00); Macy Stone of West Frankfort (25:01); and Rori Wright of Pinckneyville (25:16).

The Panthers placed first overall with a low score of 19. Herrin was second with 68 points. West Frankfort was third with 76 points and Massac County was fourth with 87 points. Hamilton County did not field a full team and therefore was not awarded a team score.

Vanessa Teel said her game plan was to try to run a little under a seven-minute-a-mile pace with enough sprint speed in the end to pull out a win.

"I started thinking I might have a chance to win it after completing my second mile," Teel said. "This is my first meet victory after placing second at some last year. I'm feeling pretty good about myself right now."

On the boys side, Isaiah Teel demonstrated why he will be on a very short list of top male runners in the state this fall. He finished the three-mile course in 15 minutes, 25 seconds.

The Herrin duo of sophomore Wyatt Hall (16:41) and senior Braden Hudgens (16:43) placed second and third. Jaydon Miller of Massac County was fourth in 17:09. Braden Davis of Herrin was fifth in 17:22. Landon Bowman of Pinckneyville was sixth in 17:26. Wyatt Brown of Hamilton County was seventh in 17:31. Brendan Conway of Pinckneyville was eighth in 17:47. Brandon Middendorf of Hamilton County was ninth in 17:48 and Brett Holland of Hamilton County rounded out the Top 10 with a time of 18:01.

In team scoring, the Panthers and Tigers tied for first place with 38 points, but a scorecard tiebreaker resulted in a victory for Pinckneyville. Hamilton County was third with 65 points. Neither Massac County nor the host Redbirds has enough runners to qualify for a team score.

"For a first race, it was OK," said Isaac Teel, who placed fifth at the state meet last fall. "I went out kind of slow in the first mile and then built up my speed. I've been trying to build up my speed and stamina this summer in my workouts."

Teel said early meets like the one in West Frankfort are good for the younger, inexperienced runners.

"They get to see what it's like to compete," he said.

Pinckneyville head coach Ryan Bruns said that he was pleased.

"For the first race of the year, you have to be pleased with the performance of both our girls and boys teams," he said. "The kids ran well. Now, it's just about getting better every time out."