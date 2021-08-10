Prep Football | 15 games that demand your attention

Centralia at Marion — The Orphans were the last serious obstacle for the Wildcats on their way to a 6-0 record and South Seven title last year. Marion pulled away in the second half for the road win that cemented their status as the best team in the conference. Will this be as meaningful a game this fall?

October 15

Marion at Carbondale — It was a season sweep for the Wildcats in the spring as they scored more than 50 points in each win. The Terriers figure to be very motivated, especially on defense, to settle a score with their conference rivals. This could decide a conference title.

Benton at Murphysboro — Two years ago, the Red Devils routed the Rangers to cinch a share of the SIRR Ohio title and build momentum towards a long postseason run. Benton got its revenge in April by pulling away in the second half behind a big game from Glover. How does the pendulum swing in this one?

October 22

CZR at Johnston City — Barring injury or some other unfortunate circumstance, this figures to be the last regular season home game for Brown. A big senior season could make this a must-see event for Indian fans wanting to see their big-time recruit perhaps play for the last time at Davison Field.

Mount Vernon at Chester — It’s an unlikely matchup of teams to finish the regular season as the 5A Rams visit the 2A Yellow Jackets. Given Chester’s recent string of success, this is likely to be a playoff tuneup. This is just a one-year contract.

