Prep Football | 15 games that demand your attention

When high school football teams started practice on Monday, they did so with a chance at the postseason for the first time since 2019.
They didn’t have that opportunity in the spring, their schedules limited to six games with no state series because of COVID-19. And the molecular gorilla still looms as the new season begins.
But until the IHSA or state government dictates otherwise, teams will prepare for a nine-game regular season and then the chance to play (and win) five postseason games to earn a state championship.
Nashville and Murphysboro earned that opportunity two years ago, winning their way to DeKalb with state semifinal victories on the road. But the Hornets and Red Devils were denied the state championship that’s eluded Southern Illinois for 20 years.
Which games should one keep track of on the way to the playoffs? Here’s 15 that demand your attention:
August 27
Carbondale at Murphysboro — The Jackson County rivalry was forced into inactivity last year because of coronavirus. The Terriers own a 57-43-2 lead in the series, including a wild 32-29 win in 2019 after trailing 29-12 in the third quarter.
Carterville at Benton – This traditional season opener was a casualty of the pandemic last year. The Rangers routed the Lions two years ago in the debut of Keegan Glover, who enters his senior season as one of the top 100 dual threat quarterbacks in the nation.
August 28
Marion at Herrin – There are those who think the Wildcats will win this one in a rout. They might be right, given their status as one of the area’s top programs and given that the Tigers have their third coach in three years. But a renewal of an old Williamson County rivalry could fill the Graveyard on a Saturday night.
September 3
Herrin at Carterville – The Tigers play another county rival in Week 2, making the short trip to the lair of the Lions. These teams played one of the best games of 2019, Herrin winning 28-24 on a last-second touchdown, but couldn’t meet in April because COVID-19 canceled the contest.
September 10
Fairfield at Johnston City – The last time the Mules lost a Black Diamond Conference game was 2016. Could this be the night that their incredible run ends? With Wisconsin-bound Austin Brown on the other sideline, the Indians are good enough to beat anyone.
September 17
Marion at Cahokia – The sun will rise, you’ll eat lunch and these South Seven rivals will play great games. They did so in late March, the Wildcats winning on Hunter Simmons’ touchdown pass just before time expired. It was the third straight meeting that was decided on the final drive.
Chester at Sparta – The Randolph County rivals convene on a football field for the first time since 2009, the last season Chester and Sparta met in SIRR Mississippi. They are meeting now as new members of the Cahokia Conference’s Illinois Division.
September 24
Cahokia at Carbondale – The Comanches have been a jinx team for the Terriers in recent years. After beating them in the last seconds in 2019, Cahokia held Carbondale off last April for a one-point win that dropped Bryan Lee to 0-6 against the Comanches in five years.
September 25
Benton at West Frankfort — The Rangers will be a big favorite for the Franklin County rivalry, but this game usually produces one of the best atmospheres in the area. Better get to Johnson Field at least an hour before the noon kickoff or you might have a difficult time parking anywhere close.
October 1
Carterville at Nashville — The last two meetings of the SIRR Mississippi squads have produced a whopping 148 points, a dramatic Lions comeback from a huge deficit in 2019, and two Hornets wins. Both teams are expected to contend for the conference title despite breaking in new quarterbacks.
October 8
Centralia at Marion — The Orphans were the last serious obstacle for the Wildcats on their way to a 6-0 record and South Seven title last year. Marion pulled away in the second half for the road win that cemented their status as the best team in the conference. Will this be as meaningful a game this fall?
October 15
Marion at Carbondale — It was a season sweep for the Wildcats in the spring as they scored more than 50 points in each win. The Terriers figure to be very motivated, especially on defense, to settle a score with their conference rivals. This could decide a conference title.
Benton at Murphysboro — Two years ago, the Red Devils routed the Rangers to cinch a share of the SIRR Ohio title and build momentum towards a long postseason run. Benton got its revenge in April by pulling away in the second half behind a big game from Glover. How does the pendulum swing in this one?
October 22
CZR at Johnston City — Barring injury or some other unfortunate circumstance, this figures to be the last regular season home game for Brown. A big senior season could make this a must-see event for Indian fans wanting to see their big-time recruit perhaps play for the last time at Davison Field.
Mount Vernon at Chester — It’s an unlikely matchup of teams to finish the regular season as the 5A Rams visit the 2A Yellow Jackets. Given Chester’s recent string of success, this is likely to be a playoff tuneup. This is just a one-year contract.
