Prep Football | A 'Playoff' feeling as Harrisburg visits Massac County

Since reaching the Class 4A semifinals in 2012, Harrisburg’s football team is 25-44 with one playoff appearance. And that looks positively like Nick Saban’s Alabama when compared with Massac County’s recent history of gridiron futility.

Since their last playoff appearance in 2009, the Patriots have played 109 games. They have won 17, a winning percentage of .185. That’s fine if you’re a National League pitcher masquerading as a hitter, but not so good for football teams.

Which is why Friday night’s SIRR Ohio matchup between the teams in Metropolis is a big deal. The Bulldogs are 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference, while Massac County is 2-2 and 0-1.

“Looking at our schedule and their schedule, this could get us in or get them in,” said Patriots coach Jason Roper. “Looking at other scores of teams we’re both playing the rest of the year, I feel it’s a must-win for us and them.

“It really feels like a playoff game.”

That might sound funny, except it’s been so long since Massac County has been a legitimate contender for a playoff spot. It could also share Harrisburg’s 3-1 record had it been able to make a 2-point conversion at the end of a 28-27 loss at Anna-Jonesboro on Sept. 10.

There were no what-ifs about last week’s 40-19 defeat at Murphysboro. The Red Devils were much faster and used that advantage at every turn on both sides of the ball. It wasn’t a good matchup for the Patriots.

But that’s no longer a weekly thing for Massac County. In his fourth year there, Roper’s the longest-tenured coach the program’s had since Kelly Glass finished a 27-year run in 2012. It’s taken time, but the Patriots now pass the eye test far more than they used to.

“A lot of it is just consistency in the weight room and in the offseason,” Roper said. “We’ve gotten better and better every year. The biggest thing is that in year four, as someone who’s taken over a program at the bottom, you want to be back to having a winning season. We have a chance to do that.”

So do the Bulldogs, who are a step farther along this year under first-year coach Matt Griffith. The former SIU long-snapper inherited a team with proven linemen and good depth at running back.

And they have taken care of business so far against a favorable schedule. Aside from a Week 3 hiccup against Salem, they’ve overmatched Cerro Gordo, CZR and West Frankfort. Harrisburg scored 32 fourth quarter points last week in a 45-0 decision over the Redbirds.

But beginning with this game, the schedule gets tougher. This is the Bulldogs’ first road game and their second is next week at conference favorite Benton. Later comes a visit from Murphysboro, followed in Week 9 by a trip to surging Carterville.

Roper knows a little something about the recent history of Harrisburg football. After all, he was the coach that took them within a game of a state championship game appearance less than a decade ago.

“Harrisburg is big and they have some speed,” he said. “I feel like A-J was big and physical and Murphysboro is just fast. We couldn’t overcome their speed and I feel like we have quickness. Harrisburg is somewhere in between A-J and Murphysboro.”

Asked how his team could win this game, Roper mentioned keeping mistakes to a minimum and possession to a maximum. Taking a big-picture look at the game, though, Roper feels the chance to prepare for a big game, something this program hasn’t done in a while, will only benefit it.

“We’ve started from the bottom and taken strides each year,” he said. “As a program, we feel like we need to get back to winning. It’s not foreign here, but it’s been a while. We have an opportunity here.”

