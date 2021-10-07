Prep Football | All gas, no brakes for Marion as they host Centralia

All gas, no brakes.

That could be the new motto for the Marion football team as they head into Friday night’s South Seven Conference home matchup with Centralia.

After the Wildcats started conference play with a 30-8 loss at Cahokia that was more lopsided than the score indicates, coach Kerry Martin reminded them of a simple fact.

“When we’re playing our brand of football and have our foot on the accelerator, we’re pretty good,” he said. “When we let off the gas, we’re pretty ordinary.”

The last two weeks, Marion’s had more of a lead foot than Dale Earnhardt. In 44-7 and 49-14 routs of Mount Vernon and Belleville Althoff, respectively, the Wildcats (5-1, 2-1) have lapped some pretty outmatched competition.

At Mount Vernon, it was 37-0 at halftime. A week later, Marion established a 28-0 second quarter lead in becoming playoff-eligible. There have been big plays galore in all three phases of the game.

The loss at Cahokia may have taught the Wildcats an important lesson.

“First and foremost, you’d better come to play every week,” Martin said. “At Cahokia, we were down three scores before we started to play and that wasn’t enough. We’re the kind of football team that has to have a collective success.

“We have to have 11 guys executing, so every guy matters to us. These last two games, we’ve kept turnovers and penalties down, and making some big plays. We’ve gotten back to Wildcat football.”

Venson Newsom caught three touchdown passes against Althoff as part of a 137-yard night, while Lukas Shrum rushed for 132 yards on just 12 carries. Evan Noelle threw for 225 yards on just 17 pass attempts, averaging 25 yards per completion.

Most importantly, Marion’s defense did its share. It collected four interceptions against Alex Poettker and allowed just five completions in 21 attempts. While the Crusaders rushed for 198 yards, none of them really mattered.

On paper, it appears that the Wildcats could enjoy another one-sided win this week. Centralia (3-3, 1-2) has been routed in three of its last four games, including a 47-7 decision last week at home to Cahokia.

The Orphans have had trouble stopping their opponents, allowing at least 20 points in every game but a week two shutout against Gateway Tech in St. Louis. But when Martin looks at Centralia on video, he sees a talented squad.

“They have a lot of good football players,” he said. “Their quarterback (Carson Green) played against us last year and he is very talented. They have a good offensive and defensive line. We had better come to play because they have a lot of weapons offensively and a physical defense.”

At stake for Marion is the opportunity to clinch a playoff spot for the 16th time in 17 seasons. It would have been 17 in 17, but its 6-0 record in the spring was the best it could do because the IHSA didn’t hold football postseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And in a weird way, it’s coronavirus that has served as a motivator for Martin’s team.

“In the world we lived in now, you aren’t guaranteed the next week,” Martin said. “What if we lose this week and then we can’t play the next week because of COVID-19? Then it’s a one-game shot and you never know what will happen there.

“We’ve never appreciated any game more than we have now.”

