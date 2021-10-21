Prep Football | Anna-Jonesboro in a must win situation against Benton

Anna-Jonesboro has a big task ahead of themselves this week if they hope to return to the playoffs after a one year absence when undefeated Benton visits The Pit on Friday.

The Wildcats come in with a 4-4 record needing a fifth win to be considered for the post-season. Anna-Jonesboro had been a perennial playoff team making the post-season every year since 2000 with the exception of 2015 when the team finished 4-5 and in 2019 when the Wildcats fell to 2-7. During the spring season which didn’t include any playoffs, A-J went 3-3.

The Wildcats got off to a slow start this season, sitting at 2-3 at the halfway mark with their three losses coming to playoff bound Murphysboro, Nashville and Carterville.

Anna-Jonesboro got back in the playoff hunt with road wins over Pinckneyville, 49-28, and Madison, 38-26, last week. However, a 34-21 loss at Du Quoin two weeks ago put the Wildcats in their current do-or-die predicament.

“There’s a chance of getting into the playoffs with four wins, but it’s the teams that have a lot of playoff points going in and I don’t think that applies to us,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Brett Detering. “There might be one or two that get in, but they are going to have 50 points and we’ll probably end up with somewhere around 40, so I don’t think that’s really a consideration for us, so it’s really win and we get in the playoffs and if we don’t then our season will end. Benton went 5-1 in the spring and has continued that in the fall. This is a group that has won a lot of football games, so that’s a tall task.”

The Wildcats are usually a running team and have been this season for the most part, but last week they only attempted only one pass while running the ball 58 times for 266 yards.

Each of their five touchdown drives averaged between five and six minutes which will be crucial if they want to keep the ball away from the high-powered Ranger offense that is averaging almost 44 points a game, including putting up 55 against a tough Murphysboro defense last week.

“They are very, very explosive on offense and put up a lot of points,” Detering said. “Keegan Glover is an outstanding quarterback, who set all sorts of records at Benton both running and passing, so we have to do our very best to contain him and minimize the big play. They are very aggressive on defense with a lot of kids who fly and get to the football. They’ve only given up 39 points this year, so we know we’ve got a huge task ahead of us.”

Last week senior running back Matthew Wright was the workhorse running the ball 34 times gaining 175 yards and scoring four touchdowns. Senior Josh Davis added 49 yards on 11 carries and one touchdown with sophomore quarterback Payton Denny gaining 21 yards on nine carries and junior running back T.J. Macy contributing 21 yards on four carries.

Since 2004, the Wildcats have an overwhelming lead in the series at 12-1, but the only loss was the last time they played in 2019 when the Rangers won 40-0.

“Anna is always a good team and they are looking to make the playoffs,” said Benton coach Justin Groves. “Coach Detering does a great job down there and they will be prepared, so we’re going to have to be at the top our game. We’re going to have to play assignment football, read our keys and be in position. If we can limit their opportunities defensively then we’re going to have to execute on offense and have a balance running and throwing using the weapons we have. Hopefully we can come out of there healthy ready for week 10.”

Benton is coming off a 55-14 win over the Red Devils on the road. The game Friday could be a quick one with the Rangers also staying on the ground throwing the ball just four times while running the ball 36 times for 414 yards.

Junior running back Wyatt Upton had his best game of the season rushing for 201 yards on 15 carries and scoring three touchdowns. Junior fullback Jacob Kinsman and senior Landon Bolen combined for 111 yards rushing with Kinsman gaining 56 on four carries and Bolen 55 yards on five carries and a touchdown.

The Red Devils shutdown the Rangers passing game holding the potent Keegan Glover/Reid Baumgarte connection to just two catches for 30 yards, but they couldn’t take Glover out of the game with the senior using his legs instead of his arm rushing for 102 yards on 12 carries and scoring three touchdowns.

Glover completed 3-of-4 passes for 35 with no interceptions. The Rangers had no turnovers in the game.

