Prep Football | Benton beats Monticello to reach quarterfinals

BENTON — The Benton Rangers turned four turnovers into four touchdowns in the first half to beat Monticello, 42-12 in the second round of the IHSA 3A football playoffs played on a beautiful Saturday afternoon at Tabor Field.

“It was a game of momentum and we did a good job of capitalizing on the mistakes they made,” said Benton coach Justin Groves.

"The game plan was to limit the big plays and the trick plays. We knew they were fast, we hoped we could eliminate that with our speed and athleticism. We changed our defense up just a little bit by adding a few wrinkles to give them something different to think about. All three phases, offense, defense and special teams played good. It’s going to be tough to match this one.”

Benton (11-0) will hit the road to take on Mount Carmel (11-0) in the quarterfinals Saturday at 2 p.m. Monticello finishes the season at 8-3.

“It’s going to be fun leaving Tabor Field next week because if we win that one we’re home for really big ones,” Groves said. “We know what Mount Carmel has because we saw them this summer. We get together in camp a little bit in the summer and then we see them at 7-on-7s. It’s two teams that are rooting for each all year and it’s kind of destiny we’re going to meet in the playoffs.”

The first half was highlighted by turnovers and long touchdown passes. The Rangers forced four turnovers and scored on all four, including long touchdown passes of 73 and 52 yards from Keegan Glover to Reid Baumgarte. The Sages scored their only touchdown on a 98-yard pass.

The game was also highlighted with record setting performances by Glover and Baumgarte. Glover completed 17-of-23 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns to break the career record for passing yardage. Baumgarte caught six passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns. The senior broke two records; the single season receiving yards and the career touchdown passes caught.

“The record was not on my mind, all I was thinking about was getting a ‘W’ and that’s what we did,” Glover said. “Every game we want to punch them in the mouth the first play. That’s how we play and that’s how we win.”

The Rangers defense opened the game with a statement with Baumgarte picking off Sprinkle’s first pass at the 50 yard line. With a mixture of the pass and run Glover needed just six plays, including passes of six, eight and nine yards, with Glover scoring on a five-yard draw. Eli Hanson kicked the extra point and the Rangers led 7-0 with 8:24 left in the first quarter.

“I was just kind of reading the quarterback and he looked the other way and looked that off and then looked my way and it was kind of wobbling up and just went up and got it,” Baumgarte said. “We win the toss and defer and then we get the ball two plays in. I think it was a big momentum swing.”

The Sages began at their own two following a quick punt by Glover. It took Monticello just one play with Sprinkle hitting Peyton Scott behind the defense in the middle of the field for a 98-yard touchdown pass. Sprinkle’s extra point kick was wide left leaving the Rangers up 7-6 with 4:35 left.

Benton took over on its 45 after the kickoff and marched down the field on seven plays with Glover scoring on a five-yard run over right tackle. Hanson kicked the point again and the Rangers led 14-6 with 2:45 left in the first quarter.

On their next possession, the Sages drove from their own 30 and were knocking on the door when Glover picked off Sprinkle at the 13 and returned the ball to the 27. Then lightning struck with Glover finding Baumgarte all by himself in the middle of the field with the nearest Sage at least 30 yards away for a record setting 73-yard touchdown pass. Hanson made the kick and Benton led 21-6 with 18 seconds left in the quarter.

“It was my buddy Chase Thomas running a good route in front of me pulling that safety over on the corner, so that left me running a post route in the middle of the field with nobody there,” Baumgarte said. “On our second touchdown it was the same play on the same route with the same results.”

The Ranger defense came up big again with its third turnover with a fumble recovery by Jaden Ford at the Benton 48. The Glover-Baumgarte connection struck again on a 52-yard touchdown pass on the first play. Hanson did his job and the Rangers upped its lead to 28-6 with 8:24 left in the half.

The two teams traded punts leaving the Sages at their own 43 with 4:25 left. Three plays later Wyatt Upton picked off Sprinkle a the Benton 36 and returned it three yards.

Glover and company went to work again starting with Glover gaining 21 yards on a draw after the first down pass to Howell was just off his fingertips. Four plays later facing a 1st-and-10 at the Monticello 28, Glover rolled to his right and just before he was forced out of bounds the senior flung the ball and Howell grabbed the Hail Mary in the right corner. Hanson kicked again and the Rangers led 35-6 with 25.8 left and that was the score at the half.

In the second half Baumgarte caught his third touchdown pass, a 12-yarder from Glover at the end of a 55-yard, nine-play drive with 4:34 left in the third quarter.

The Sages scored with 11:17 left in the game on a three play, 50-yard drive that was helped by a pass interference penalty on the first play. Jacob Tackett finished the drive with a 19-yard run. The two-point conversion failed.

