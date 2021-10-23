Prep Football | Benton completes undefeated season with win over Anna-Jonesboro

ANNA — The Benton Rangers beat Anna-Jonesboro to finish the season undefeated for the first time in 20 years in a non-conference game at The Pit Friday night.

“It was 1935, then it was 1999 and then 2001 and now it’s 2021,” said Benton coach Justin Groves. “Now that 9-0 is a side note we are happy we came out healthy and we get a home game next week on Saturday afternoon.”

The Rangers improved to 9-0 and will now wait to find out who they play next week in the first round of the IHSA playoffs. The Wildcats finished at 4-5 and fell short of the playoffs.

“The 'what ifs' kind of drive you a little bit mad,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Brett Detering. “I would have liked to have seen our team play healthy. The kids we lost had athleticism and that was

evident tonight. They had a lot of team speed and we struggled to match that.”

Senior quarterback Keegan Glover threw five touchdown passes for the second time this season to lead the potent Rangers offense that scored on all six of its first half offensive possessions to take a 42-0 lead at the half.

“Getting off to a fast start was a little bit planned,” Groves said. “We thought we would have a chance to get behind them a little bit and do some things underneath as well. Obviously what they saw last week was a run oriented attack and we thought 'well, we’ll try to come out and surprise them' and I think we did just that. We played real fast the first couple series. We had a big onside kick and a fumble recovery to get that scoreboard rolling in our favor to swing some momentum early. Anytime you can get the ball four times real quick you’re in good shape. It was nice to get some breathing room early.”

Glover completed 14-of-17 passes for 303 yards and the five touchdowns. Reid Baumgarte had five catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns and Chase Thomas had four catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Zach Howell finished with three catches for 18 and the fifth touchdown.

“It was an awesome night to have the team play like we did and the defense to perform just like they always do,” Glover said. “Last week we ran the ball over Murphy and this week we threw the ball over A-J. The line can’t be playing any better than the way they’ve been playing. Whatever we want to do we do it. If they play like that we have a shot.”

Baumgarte returned the opening kickoff 30 yards to set up the Rangers at the 39. Glover came out passing finding Baumgaute on the right side for 16 yards. Wyatt Upton followed with a six-yard run up the middle. Glover went to the air again hitting Chase Thomas on the left side down to the one where Isaiah Ward completed the drive with a run over right tackle. After Eli Hanson kicked the point the Rangers led 7-0 just 56 seconds into the game.

The Rangers pulled a little trickery on the kickoff when Jesser Zepeda executed an onside kick perfectly, recovering the ball on the Wildcat 48. Facing 2nd-and-20 at the Ranger 42, Glover completed a nine-yard pass to Landon Bolen and got a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty to get the first down a the Wildcat 34. After a Glover 15-yard run to get the ball down to the 22, Glover found Thomas for the touchdown. Hanson was good again the Rangers led 14-0 1:46 into the game.

Anna-Jonesboro started its first drive on its own 20 and got off to a good start with an eight-yard run by quarterback Gavin Osman. But the Wildcats fumbled a handoff and Brantley Reed recovered to set up the Rangers at the 28. Five plays later Thomas and Glover teamed up again for a 29-yard touchdown. Hanson kicked the point again and Benton led 21-0 with 7:32 remaining in the first quarter.

The Wildcats were forced to punt on its second series. The Rangers drove 75-yards on five plays with Glover hitting Baumgarte for the last 32. Hanson was good again to up the lead to 28-0 with 2:11 remaining in the first quarter.

The Wildcats started their next possession on their own 25 and marched all the way to the Benton 28 on 12 plays, but a four-yard loss on a run over left guard followed by two incomplete passes turned the ball over the Rangers at the 32. The quick strike Rangers struck again needing just four plays with Glover scrambling to his right before finding Baumgarte along the right side line near the Wildcat 35 where the senior wide receiver crossed the field to score a 55-yard touchdown. Hanson drilled the extra point and Ranger led 35-0 with 5:24 remaining in the half.

The Rangers took over at their own 34 after a punt with 2:48 remaining and drove the length of the field with Glover throwing his fifth touchdown pass to Howell from eight yards out. Hanson was perfect again to give the Rangers a 42-0 lead with 34.8 seconds left in the half to trigger the running clock for the second half.

The second half started with a Wildcat fumble followed by a Josh Davis interception of backup quarterback Tim Kouzoukas to set up the Wildcats at the 50. The Wildcats marched down the field on 10 plays with Matthew Wright scoring from the four. The two-point pass failed leaving the Wildcats down 42-6 with 1:51 left in the third. With 2:08 remaining in the game Osman threw a 41-yard touchdown down the middle of the field to running back Josh Davis. Osman ran in the two-point conversion for the final score of 42-14.

