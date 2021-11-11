Prep Football | Benton hits the road to take on Mount Carmel

Justin Groves got the haymaker he expected last week in the second round of the IHSA Class 3A playoffs.

But how the Benton football team absorbed a 97-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter from Monticello illustrates the biggest difference between now and when Groves took over in 2018, and why they are traveling to Mount Carmel at 2 p.m. Saturday for a state quarterfinal.

When the Sages unloaded their bomb, they cut the Rangers’ lead to 7-6. There was a time in Groves’ first year when a big play would have effectively removed Benton from the remainder of a game.

“You see teams at different times and that year, a team gets a good punch on you and it gets easier to take a play off here and there,” he said.

Last week? The Rangers’ response was to score 28 straight points before halftime, effectively ending the game’s competitive phase before Groves could start his halftime address to his team. The 42-12 final further reinforced the notion that this 11-0 team has been undervalued around the state.

A perfect regular season was pooh-poohed by some who pointed at a soft regular season schedule. Well, the first two games of the playoffs have simply been two more beatdowns. After blanking overmatched Piasa Southwestern in the first round, Benton completely boatraced a respected program.

“Every week this year, we’re still finding ways to improve in all three phases,” Groves said. “Defensively, when we had to rally to the ball, we did that. Our offense did some amazing things out there and when kids went down with minor injuries, others stepped in and filled holes.

“I know I’m throwing clichés out there, but this was a total team effort.”

It will take another one of those against the 11-0 Golden Aces, who, like the Rangers, haven’t been asked for the full measure yet. Their first two playoff games resulted in 46-14 and 54-7 whippings of St. Joseph-Ogden and Carlinville, respectively.

What’s more, Mount Carmel’s style of play could lead to a fascinating contrast with Benton. The Golden Aces lean on a physical running game that can wear down opponents. The Rangers’ calling card is quickness on both sides of the ball, although they’ve also shown the ability to win big games at the scrimmage line.

And even though these teams haven’t played each other in years, they are familiar with the other, according to Groves.

“We played each other in 7-on-7 during the summer,” he said. “Knowing my kids and knowing what I know about their kids, we’re both anxious to tee it up. And you can’t really compare scores with us. We’re both different teams than we were this summer.”

Mount Carmel got a combined six touchdowns last week from Zeke Hadra and Blayne Sisson. The Golden Aces rolled up 443 yards, including 295 on the ground, and 22 first downs while allowing just 175 total yards.

Benton is a passing team that can run when needed. Keegan Glover has completed 75 percent of his attempts with a 31-3 touchdown-interception ratio. He’s also added 18 touchdowns on the ground and has accounted for 2,807 total yards.

Glover threw for 294 yards and ran for another 124 last week. Teammate Reid Baumgarte put his name in the record books in two categories against Monticello, catching his 21st career scoring strike and setting a single-season school record with 929 receiving yards.

They have at least one more game to add to those totals. And if they can win this battle of unbeatens, they will get one more home game in the semifinals.

“If we’re able to accomplish it, that would be amazing,” Groves said. “The big thing is to go 1-0 this week and get ourselves back home.”

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.