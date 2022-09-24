Prep Football | Benton notches fourth-straight win, defeating West Frankfort, 45-20

BENTON — Rumors of the Benton Rangers' demise have been greatly exaggerated.

In one of two battles for Franklin County bragging rights this weekend, the Rangers turned the West Frankfort Redbirds every which way but loose Saturday afternoon in collecting a 45-20 victory in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference.

Benton is now 2-0 in the league and 4-1 overall and has now won four straight. The Redbirds slide to 0-2 in league play and 2-3 overall.

It wasn't supposed to be this way. Benton graduated 18 seniors who led the team to a perfect 9-0 regular season and two playoff victories last season. Surely, there are not enough returning starters and too many underclassmen to be a true force in Southern Illinois again this year, right?

Such an assessment would be dead wrong.

Turns out Coach Justin Groves' Not Ready for Primetime Players are indeed ready, willing and able to shine on the big stage.

For the second straight week, senior running back Wyatt Upton rushed for over 200 yards. He toted the pigskin 21 times for 215 yards, including three carries of 30 or more yards and two more for 20 yards plus. He also caught four passes for 40 yards and scored three touchdowns.

"He's a good running back. He's powerful and runs well," said Redbirds head coach Brian Beery of Upton's performance.

Beery said the Rangers are a formidable opponent because they can beat you on the ground or through the air.

"They've got a lot of good weapons on the field. They use them well, and are a balanced football team."

Groves agreed with Beery's assessment of the offense.

"We're trying to be more balanced. We're not trying to force it, but when we see wrinkles and openings where we can do some things in the passing game, we're obviously trying to. A couple of years down the road, this team should be really balanced. We'll have some kids who can do some things on the perimeter for us. We're just trying to start that process now when we have the opportunity.

While Upton was enjoying another big game, sophomore quarterback Tiffin Kouzoukas is settling into his role as varsity quarterback. He was lighting things up from deep in the pocket. He completed 13-of-25 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted once.

Lukas Wilson had a big game for the Rangers, too. He caught three passes for 31 yards for two touchdowns and also picked up a fumble and ran it in from 23 yards out.

"Obviously, we want to win every football game," Groves said. "That's No. 1. Today, we were able to take advantage of what West Frankfort gave us. We missed on executing some of our plays, but other than that, I thought we played pretty well."

The Redbirds broke a 33-yard run from Brady Melvin on the first play of the game, but were unable to parlay that romp into a score. That would also be the biggest offensive play for the FCHS offense until late in the fourth quarter when quarterback Gavin Mann executed a great fake handoff and raced around the right end for a 45-yard touchdown.

Benton took a 7-0 lead on its second possession of the first period when Upton scored from one yard out. The senior also had runs of 30 and 16 yards to set up the score. The point-after-kick by Jesser Zepeda was good. There was no further scoring in the first quarter.

The Rangers went ahead 14-0 with 11:27 to go in the second period when Kouzoukas connected with Wilson from 21 yards out. The PAT was true.

The lead grew to 21-0 with 19 seconds left in the half on a 6-yard catch by Wilson. That completed an 80-yard drive that featured a fourth-down pass to Upton to keep the drive alive.

Benton scored again with 9:59 to go in the third period when Upton raced in from five yards out.

West Frankfort finally dented the scoreboard with 4:09 to go in the third period on a 7-yard run by Travion Johnson. The score was set up by a fumbled punt return by Zepeda. Ashtin Swann had the recovery for the Redbirds.

On the ensuing kickoff, Upton had his only miscue of the game, fumbling the return. Melvin recovered for West Frankfort. The Redbirds then scored on the last play of the third quarter when Johnson bolted into the end zone from 1 yard out to cut the deficit to a two-score game at 28-12.

That would be as close as the visitors would get on this day.

The Rangers responded in a big way. Upton galloped in for a score from 21 yards out with 9:24 left in the game. Zepeda drilled a 38-yard field goal at the 7:17 mark and Wilson pounced on a fumble by Johnson and returned it 23 yards for yet another score. The PAT upped the advantage to 45-12.

The Redbirds tallied the final points of the afternoon on Mann's deceptive option run at the 2:40 mark of the fourth period. Ethan Odum added the two-point conversion run.

Mann rushed for 87 positive yards and was credited with 44 negative yards, mostly from sacks, to finish with 43 yards rushing. He completed 2-of-8 passes for 9 yards and one interception. Freshman Kobe Cali recorded the pick.

There was one scary moment in the game when West Frankfort's Eli Tyson was run over by Upton along the Benton sidelines, leaving him concussed in all likelihood as he was assisted off the field by medical personnel. It was later reported that he was "clearing up."

Benton, which has now won 56 games against 48 losses in a rivalry with West Frankfort that started in 1916, travels to Harrisburg next Friday, while West Frankfort takes on Murphysboro.