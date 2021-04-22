Prep Football | Benton seeks first outright title in 20 years

For most of the last 20 years, Benton’s football team has usually been competitive, occasionally good and even great a couple of seasons.
But not once since 2001 have the Rangers been able to claim an undisputed SIRR Ohio title. They can take care of that on Friday night in the regular season finale at home against Herrin.
And in a truncated pandemic season where no one gets the chance to play in the playoffs, a conference championship is as good as it gets.
“We got a piece of it last year,” said third-year coach Justin Groves, “although we shared it. Winning it by ourselves would mean a lot. It’s something the kids can really be proud of if we can pull it off.”
Benton (4-1, 4-0) lost its chance for a perfect spring Saturday at Nashville. In a game scheduled on four days’ notice after a myriad of factors forced the Rangers and Hornets to meet in order to play a complete schedule, Benton dug a 14-0 first quarter hole and stayed there for the day’s remainder, losing 42-28.
Groves found things to like from the loss – the Rangers intercepted three passes and kept working the game – but also knew there were too many mistakes against a good team to expect a victory.
“There was a ton of offense and it was a lot of fun to watch, but we left a lot on the field,” Groves said.
While Benton suffered its first loss, Herrin (3-1, 3-1) endured a different kind of defeat. The Tigers didn’t get a chance to play Williamson County rival Carterville last week after a member of the program was diagnosed with COVID-19.
The cancellation occurred on the morning before the game. As he watched his players’ faces absorb the news, Herrin coach Rod Sherrill had a thought run through his mind.
“Heartbroken,” he said of his team. “It wasn’t one of those things you like to see.”
Due to protocol, the Tigers weren’t able to practice for this game until Wednesday. Sherrill is hopeful all their starters will be available by game time, but knows beating the Rangers with two days of prep time won’t be easy.
“We just want to play hard and play solid football,” he said. “Play four quarters and let the chips fall where they will.”
Facing a team with Keegan Glover under center, the chips tend to fall against you. Glover is on the short list of candidates for Player of the Year in Southern Illinois, rolling up stats that would look implausible on a video game.
Glover has thrown for 1,300 yards and completed 69.2 percent of his passes, accounting for 17 touchdowns in the air and seven more on the ground. He’s also been careful with the ball, tossing only four interceptions.
Sherrill’s scouting report on him?
“I think when I watch him, he scares me as much with his ability to run the football as he does throwing it,” he said of Glover.
Groves said Glover has not only matured physically – he’s added three inches in height and about 25 pounds from 2019 – but mentally.
“He works on his game every day and lives in the weight room,” Groves said. “He could have all the records here before it’s over. He’s a kid that’s one in a million.”
And if things go as the Rangers plan, Friday night’s game will end with a once in a generation event.