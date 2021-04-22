Prep Football | Benton seeks first outright title in 20 years

For most of the last 20 years, Benton’s football team has usually been competitive, occasionally good and even great a couple of seasons.

But not once since 2001 have the Rangers been able to claim an undisputed SIRR Ohio title. They can take care of that on Friday night in the regular season finale at home against Herrin.

And in a truncated pandemic season where no one gets the chance to play in the playoffs, a conference championship is as good as it gets.

“We got a piece of it last year,” said third-year coach Justin Groves, “although we shared it. Winning it by ourselves would mean a lot. It’s something the kids can really be proud of if we can pull it off.”

Benton (4-1, 4-0) lost its chance for a perfect spring Saturday at Nashville. In a game scheduled on four days’ notice after a myriad of factors forced the Rangers and Hornets to meet in order to play a complete schedule, Benton dug a 14-0 first quarter hole and stayed there for the day’s remainder, losing 42-28.

Groves found things to like from the loss – the Rangers intercepted three passes and kept working the game – but also knew there were too many mistakes against a good team to expect a victory.