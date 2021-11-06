Prep Football | Brown, Johnston City knocked out at Mater Dei

BREESE — In the middle of the fourth quarter, with the game having been decided a long time ago, a Johnston City fan had some instructions for Wisconsin commit Austin Brown.

“Give us a highlight,” he yelled.

Three plays later, Brown ripped off a 48-yard touchdown run on his last touch of his high school career.

It didn’t prevent the Indians from eating a 49-22 loss in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs at Breese Mater Dei, but it did reinforce a notion Johnston City coach Todd Thomas has carried about his star player.

“I’ve never coached a kid like that before and may never coach one like him again,” Thomas said.

Brown collected 106 yards and two scores on 19 carries while coming up with a spate of big hits and a couple of pass deflections. While it might not have impressed a member of the Mater Dei chain gang, who openly questioned at one point why Wisconsin pursued Brown, it was a typical performance for the 6-foot-1, 190-pound star.

“They’re a good team, the second-ranked team in the state,” Brown said. “We gave them the ball a few times with turnovers where we shouldn’t have. They might win the state championship, but we made too many mistakes.”

Five Indian turnovers led to 28 points for the 11-0 Knights, who established a 35-6 halftime lead and moved into the quarterfinals next weekend at Decatur St. Teresa. And the one turnover that wasn’t converted directly into a score may have set the tone.

On the game’s second snap, Jayce Napovanice dropped a handoff and Johnston City’s Ben Morgan fell on it at the Mater Dei 37, giving the Indians the game’s first break. Here was a chance to jump on an early lead and perhaps put some pressure on the Knights.

Brown converted a 4th-and-1 to keep the drive going. Johnston City got to the 20, where it faced a 4th-and-3. A throw for the end zone was picked by Cam Haag. Instead of the first score, the Indians got nothing out of a short field.

“We got an early stop but we just couldn’t capitalize,” Thomas said. “They played an unorthodox defense and we tried to come up with some sets that would work, but penalties and turnovers hurt.”

Haag’s next big catch came in his more traditional role. His 30-yard touchdown reception at the 2:20 mark of the first quarter gave him a school-record 26 scores for the year. It started a 4:12 stretch that decided the game.

The pattern became a familiar one – Johnston City makes a mistake and Mater Dei cashes it in. A tipped-ball interception led to a 24-yard scoring drive. A lost fumble became a 52-yard touchdown march.

Then the Knights’ defense scored its first of two touchdowns, Trey Gerdes picking up a fumble and racing 26 yards for a 28-0 lead less than two minutes into the second quarter.

“You’re not going to have a chance giving up 28 points off five turnovers,” Thomas said.

To their credit, the Indians didn’t roll over and allow Mater Dei to clock them. They ripped off a 7:14 drive that Brown capped with a 2-yard run with 2:54 left in the first half, then added their second touchdown in the third quarter on Isiah Watson’s 41-yard run that saw him run through an arm tackle.

Watson finished with a game-high 126 yards on 21 attempts for Johnston City, which actually outgained the Knights 279-261. Of course, a good chunk of that yardage came after halftime, when the only thing at stake was the accrual of stats.

Still, Thomas appreciated that his team never stopped working the game. And one sensed that Brown could at least live with maximum effort during a result he or his team didn’t want.

“A loss is a loss,” he said. “This has been a great journey the last four years. We started out not being anything when I was a freshman and we flipped it around. We won two conference championships in a row. We worked our tails here and turned the program around.”

