Prep Football | Cahokia continues its southern road trip at Carbondale

The first week of the South Seven Conference schedule ended with Carbondale, Cahokia and Belleville Althoff taking the early lead in the race for the conference title.

This week the big game is Cahokia (1-0, 1-3) traveling to Frank Bleyer Field to play the Terriers (1-0, 2-2) in a battle for first place. The rest of the conference schedule is Althoff (1-0, 2-2) hosting Centralia (0-1, 2-2) and Mount Vernon (0-1, 0-4) hosting Marion (0-1, 3-1).

“The first three games we played well enough to be in the game, but not well enough to win,” said Cahokia coach Orlando Gooden. “Heading into Marion we wanted to be battle tested and ready to go and play Comanche football.”

Cahokia put a serious dent in the hopes of Marion that went 6-0 in the spring with a 30-8 beat down at Wildcats Stadium. Carbondale started with a 38-14 road win over Centralia and Belleville Althoff that went 0-6 in the spring beat Mount Vernon at home, 37-20.

“Being on the road we probably went in as underdogs, but after a full week of preparation we played a really nice game,” said Carbondale coach Bryan Lee. “We were finally healthy getting back one of our starting offensive tackles and wide receiver Demarcus Funchess. We have a lot of things to be excited about being a young team that is a week older and a week more mature. We now come up against Cahokia, who is physical on both sides of the ball and has athletes at virtually every position. They took on a very tough Marion team and beat them pretty soundly. They are going to be a handful, but our kids are up for it. We’re very excited about being home on Friday night.”

On paper it doesn’t look good for the Terriers, who have lost seven straight games to the Comanches, but there is hope with the Terriers losing 20-19 in the spring. The last time Carbondale beat Cahokia was when current SIU coach Nick Hill was the coach in 2013.

“Carbondale always has plenty of athletes, so I expect them to play us pretty tough,” Gooden said. “We’re looking forward to a good game.”

Last week the Terriers jumped out to a 25-0 second quarter lead on the Orphans. Quarterback Brock Bowlby had a great night throwing three touchdown passes with 222 yards and one interception.

“That cushion probably gave everybody a deep breath,” Lee said. “Brock has now in four games thrown for over a 1,000 yards (and 12 touchdowns). He has nine interceptions and the week before he threw five interceptions. That’s a lot, but for a sophomore who has only played four games of high school football – there was no JV season in the spring – we feel like his progression is good and he is only going to continue get better. He’s completing 60% for the year and spreading it around with a lot of kids getting a look at the ball and that makes our offense click.”

The game opened with Bowlby hitting Funchess for a 30-yard touchdown and Bowlby scoring the 2-point conversion with 5:18 remaining in the first quarter. Less than three minutes later Ian Davis kicked a 29-yard field goal and with 9.6 left in the quarter Bowlby connected with Lamark Threadgill for a 50-yard score. Davis kicked the extra point and the Terriers led 18-0.

On the first play of the second quarter Funchess returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown and Davis kicked the extra point to up the lead to 25-0 with 11:51 remaining in the first half.

The Orphans got untracked scoring on back-to-back two-yard runs to cut the lead to 25-14, but the Terriers put a nail in the coffin when Gabe Hilliard broke off an 80-yard touchdown run and Davis kicked the extra point again with 2:47 remaining to give Carbondale a 31-14 lead. Hilliard finished with 184 yards rushing on 22 carries.

“Gabe’s touchdown was key,” Lee said. “We were at a point with a young team whether they would fold after they came back and Gabe decided he was going to give us more of a cushion.”

Bowlby’s third touchdown pass was a 19-yarder to Phillip Johnson with 9:24 left in the fourth quarter. Threadgill caught four passes for 76 yards and Funchess finished with four catches for 66 yards.

Cahokia completely dominated Marion holding the Wildcats to just 92 total yards, including 16 yards rushing, while racking up 355 total yards – 197 rushing and 158 passing.

“For the past 10 years Marion pretty much had Cahokia’s number - even the last two years they found a way to win,” Gooden said. “Going into the game we knew they were 3-0 and have one of the better athletes in the state in Venson Newsom, so we had to keep him in check to even have a chance to win the game. It was one of the more physical games we’ve put together in a long time. It was some old fashioned Comanche football going on Friday night.”

Newsom was almost completely shut down targeted just two times with one catch for 12 yards. The wide receiver came into the game averaging six catches, 112 yards and two touchdowns a game.

Quinton Jones led Cahokia in rushing with 70 yards on seven carries followed by Isaiah Sanders with 57 yards on five carries with two touchdown runs and Jo’Viano Howard with 50 yards on 13 carries.

“We are blessed to have three good running backs that bring a little something different,” Gooden said. “Jones is one our seniors who’s electrifying with the ball. He’s an athlete so he plays tailback and slot receiver. Isaiah is another senior tailback who hadn’t played offense since eighth grade. Jo’Viano is a sophomore who’s an in between the tackles kind of guy. He just runs hard.”

Omarion Gooden completed 13-of-19 passes for 158 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception. Nicholas DeLoach, Jr. was the leading receiver with six catches for 47 yards with Jimeque Harvey finishing with three catches for 66 yards and one touchdown.

“Omarion does a real good job of moving the chains and keeping plays alive,” Gooden said. “DeLoach is one of the fastest kids in the state. Jimeque has a quick strike ability as our slot receiver. When he gets the ball you can almost guarantee a first down if not a touchdown.”

The Comanches look to stay on winning track after last weeks huge victory over previously unbeaten Marion.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0