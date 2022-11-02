Prep Football | Caldwell quietly builds solid season as Murphysboro QB

MURPHYSBORO — Drew Caldwell has built himself quite a resume with the Murphysboro Red Devils as the team's quarterback this season.

Although he performed admirably last year as a junior, he is much improved from where he was a year ago.

This season alone, Caldwell has completed 90-of-143 passes (63%) for 1,530 yards and 17 touchdowns with only three interceptions. By comparison last year, he completed 47-of-102 passes for 730 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions.

"He's a great kid having a great year," said Murphy head coach Gary Carter. "He's so much better in reading his keys this year. He knows what everyone is supposed to be doing on offense, including where they are supposed to be. He's getting the ball out quicker to his receivers and more accurately. And he has such a strong arm. He is doing much better at throwing on the run."

Carter said Caldwell is "very coachable" and is clearly one of the team's leaders.

"Generally speaking, Drew is a quiet kid, but he can be vocal within the team setting," Carter said. "He has a job to do with this team and he does it very well. He directs our offense."

Carter said often times fellow senior, Devon Clemons, garners the lion's share of the attention, and deservedly so, rushing for over 1,600 yards and scoring 27 touchdowns, but while opposing defenses are strategizing ways to slow Clemons down, Caldwell is calmly picking them apart through the air.

"Having that balanced offense makes us a much better team," Carter said of his 8-2 club. "And Drew just continues to perform for us. He is a really smart kid (4,0-plus grade-point-average) and doesn't make many mistakes on the field. He also works a job when not in school or playing football. He does all the things that you would want your kid to do. I just love the kid to death. We're really going to miss having Drew around next year."

Caldwell said he worked hard over the summer to improve his passing skills.

"I threw the ball around quite a bit with my friends. I think more than anything else the reason I am having more success this year is because I'm more experienced. It's the repetitions. You keep doing something long enough and you get better at it.

"I am much more comfortable within the offense this year," Caldwell continued. "Playing last year helped me in lot in terms of my development as a quarterback."

In the COVID-19-shortened season (spring of 2021), Caldwell did play varsity ball, but it wasn't as the team's quarterback. He instead played safety on defense.

"I was actually a little scared to get hit before that," he said. "Playing defense took away that fear. It really helped me a lot when I became the varsity quarterback."

Caldwell said his improvement as signal caller can also be traced to reviewing hours and hours of game film.

"It helps get you prepared for each game," he said. "You pretty much know how the other teams are going to play you. And that makes things easier, too."

Caldwell also doled out praise to his offensive line, receivers and running backs.

"We are all working together, which has made us successful," he said. "Of course, it certainly doesn't hurt to have Devon in the backfield with me. Defenses are so worried about him that it opens things up for our passing game."

The senior said his two best individual games this season came at home against Herrin in Week 5 - a 36-6 victory - and last weekend's 41-28 home playoff win over Columbia.

"I just wanted another chance to play on a Friday night before the home crowd and am glad we got that opportunity against Columbia," Caldwell said.

Looking ahead to Saturday's second-round game at Macomb, Caldwell said both teams are similar.

"We beat them at our place last year in the playoffs. They're a great team just like us. They're more experienced now... just like us. I think it's going to be a great game. If we can limit our turnovers, I think we can get the job done."

Caldwell said playing quarterback is more than handing the ball off to a back and throwing it to a receiver.

"It's my job to keep everyone focused on what we're doing and to encourage my teammates when they need to be lifted up. Staying positive is a big part of winning football games."

Caldwell, who is a member of the Murphysboro High School Key Club and National Honor Society, said he was inspired to play football by his older brother, Brandon.

"He was a good athlete here a few years ago and probably the biggest reason why I am playing," Caldwell said. "I wanted to be just like him."

Caldwell said he has also received sound mentoring from his head coach - Gary Carter.

"I love Coach Carter. He is a great coach and even a better guy," the senior said. "He always has great life lessons to share and I feel like I've learned a lot from him. On and off the field, he's taught me how to be a better quarterback and better person. It's crazy to think that it's my final year with him as my coach and I'll definitely miss having him around."