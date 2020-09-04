Prep Football | Cape Central gets win in season opener

The school is allowing a maximum of 1,600 fans to attend each game, doling out 800 tickets to the visitors. Ticketing priority is given to parents of players, band members and cheerleaders. There are no ticket sales at the gate.

Cape Central’s stadium is beautiful and spacious, with room for about 5,000 fans. It boasts a FieldTurf surface and a first-rate scoreboard. But it felt quiet on this night, perhaps because the visitors might have brought about 50 fans from the metro St. Louis area.

Moyers is hoping that the Tigers’ next home game in two weeks against Jackson will boast more atmosphere.

“We’ll be as packed as we allow ourselves to be,” he said.

‘Hard to get used to’

Gibbs got a taste last week of what players and coaches in Illinois are experiencing. Cape Central’s season opener was wiped out due to COVID-19 concerns among its opponent.

Could the guy who’s coached well over 400 games in his career as a head coach and assistant imagine having to wait six extra months to tee it up and kick it off in March?

“Last Friday night was odd,” he said. “It’s better to play in the spring than not at all, but not playing in the fall would be hard to get used to.”