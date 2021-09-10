Prep Football | Carbondale drops home opener against Waterloo

CARBONDALE — In a rematch from 2019, Waterloo shut down Carbondale’s game plan to exit Frank Bleyer Field with a 38-14 road victory.
The story of Carbondale’s first half was offensive turnovers and not being able to slow down Waterloo’s run game led by junior Evan Davis’ 15 carries, 113 yards and three touchdowns before halftime.
It was a tale of two different offenses in the first half. Waterloo (2-1) capped off four of five offensive drives with points while Carbondale’s first half went interception, punt, turnover on downs, turnover on downs, interception, an interception returned for a touchdown, and a fourth interception that had the Terriers trailing 28-0 at the half.
“Obviously we had issues with turnovers,” Carbondale coach Bryan Lee said with his team falling to 1-2. “Brock (Bowlby) didn’t make the best of decisions under pressure, but guess what, he’s a sophomore and he’ll figure that out. We ride with him, he’s our guy, and every team has these nights.”
Leading 21-0 with under three minutes left in the first half, Wyatt Fink intercepted Bowlby and returned the pick 77 yards to suck all the life out of the Terriers’ sideline. Fink, a junior defensive lineman, showcased his breakaway speed on the play. Three earlier turnovers by Bowlby and defensive miscues dug the Terriers into a three-touchdown hole they never managed to climb out of.
Waterloo started the game with an interception on Carbondale’s opening possession. That led to a 63-yard scoring drive when Aidan Morrow connected with Ethan Horvath on a 28-yard pass to put the Bulldogs first-and-goal two minutes into regulation. Morrow then handed off to Davis for a 7-yard score to move ahead 6-0 after the blocked extra point and never looked back.
Davis went on to score two more times in the second quarter on seven and 18 yard runs before recording his fourth touchdown in the final quarter. The junior broke off runs of 32 and 31 yards before his final house call went for 12 yards to put the score at 38-7.
“They were very good,” said Lee. “No. 23 (Davis) was a load and we’re still pretty young, but that’s no excuse because young teams can still win games.”
Carbondale got big plays in the second half from senior wide receiver Demarcus Funchess, who finished the game with nine receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown. Bowlby found Funchess on a broken play for a 25-yard score that finally put the Terriers on the scoreboard with 6:14 remaining in the game.
The Terriers got their second touchdown in the fourth quarter when senior William Skiles broke off a 73-yard run for the final score.
The big story coming in was Carbondale’s running attack. Senior Gabe Hilliard was fresh off a Week 2 performance where he combined for 271 total yards and three touchdowns, but couldn’t find the lanes against Waterloo with 16 carries for 47 yards.
“There was a lot of talk coming in about Gabe’s seven touchdowns and 500 yards in two games, but tonight that’s not what we got,” said Lee. “We faced a good team that put some pressure on our entire offense. We just need to focus on fixing our mistakes and getting after it.”
The Terriers will have a chance at redemption next week in a road matchup against Centralia in their first South Seven Conference matchup of the season.
