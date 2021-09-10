Prep Football | Carbondale drops home opener against Waterloo

Waterloo started the game with an interception on Carbondale’s opening possession. That led to a 63-yard scoring drive when Aidan Morrow connected with Ethan Horvath on a 28-yard pass to put the Bulldogs first-and-goal two minutes into regulation. Morrow then handed off to Davis for a 7-yard score to move ahead 6-0 after the blocked extra point and never looked back.

Davis went on to score two more times in the second quarter on seven and 18 yard runs before recording his fourth touchdown in the final quarter. The junior broke off runs of 32 and 31 yards before his final house call went for 12 yards to put the score at 38-7.

“They were very good,” said Lee. “No. 23 (Davis) was a load and we’re still pretty young, but that’s no excuse because young teams can still win games.”

Carbondale got big plays in the second half from senior wide receiver Demarcus Funchess, who finished the game with nine receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown. Bowlby found Funchess on a broken play for a 25-yard score that finally put the Terriers on the scoreboard with 6:14 remaining in the game.

The Terriers got their second touchdown in the fourth quarter when senior William Skiles broke off a 73-yard run for the final score.