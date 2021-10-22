Prep Football | Carbondale falls to Mascoutah in regular season finale

CARBONDALE – Beating Mascoutah was always going to be a tall ask for Carbondale, even with the Indians’ star quarterback done for the year.

Beating the Indians with 18 penalties and four turnovers? Not a chance.

The Terriers’ multitude of mistakes helped doom them to a 42-15 defeat Friday night at Bleyer Field, leaving their playoff fate in the hands of the IHSA.

Most prognosticators projected Carbondale to be in the field prior to the game, but it wanted a sixth win to remove any doubt. Its inability to play without errors for any length of time will make for a nervous Saturday until the postseason participants are announced around 8 p.m.

The Terriers’ penalties cost them 142 yards, kneecapping multiple drives and giving sixth-ranked Mascoutah (8-1) help it didn’t need.

“That has defined us this year,” Carbondale coach Bryan Lee said. “You want to be defined by culture, you want to be defined by effort. You don’t want to be defined by penalties. We’re going to need to go figure it out.”

The Indians drew 14 penalties for 95 yards but were able to overcome their miscues. Quarterback Zane Timon accounted for 250 total yards, throwing for 187, in his first start after Chase Hanson tore his ACL in last week’s loss to Highland.

Timon connected with Devon Parks on a 20-yard screen pass for a touchdown with 3:12 left in the third quarter, upping the margin to 35-15 and forcing the Terriers to mostly abandon their script offensively.

Allen Middleton tacked on a 26-yard interception return score off a deflected pass with 8:07 remaining in the game.

The result ruined a sterling effort by Carbondale senior Gabe Hillard. He rushed 27 times for 146 yards and a touchdown, earning probably half his yards after contact and accounting for 242 all-purpose yards.

Hillard went over the 1,000-yard mark for the second time in his career.

“You should thank God there are kids like him,” Lee said. “He’s not a prima donna. We’ll not just miss him for what he does on the field, but as a teammate. He’s an amazing kid.”

Brock Bowlby completed 12 of 25 passes for 119 yards for the Terriers, finding William Skiles with a 30-yard scoring strike in the third quarter. Skiles caught seven balls for 68 yards before leaving in the fourth quarter with an apparent arm injury.

The game’s first six minutes couldn’t have gone any worse for Carbondale. After Mascoutah recovered a fumble on the fourth play from scrimmage, it churned out an 11-play, 46-yard TD drive capped by Phoenix Mendiola’s 8-yard rumble up the middle.

But the Terriers responded with a 71-yard scoring march dominated by Hillard. He ripped off a 31-yard run to start the possession and then burrowed in from the 1 with 4:24 left in the first quarter. Bowlby’s 2-point run gave them a one-point edge.

When DeMarcus Funchess recovered a perfectly-executed onside kick at the Indians’ 49, Carbondale had a chance to keep the momentum going. But on their first play, the Terriers fumbled and Mendiola scooped it up at the 47, covering the distance for a touchdown and a 15-8 Mascoutah lead.

Timon made it 21-8 17 seconds into the second quarter with a 4-yard scoring jaunt, polishing off a 90-yard drive on which he found Quincy Hall for a 40-yard completion.

Carbondale marched to the Indians’ 20 on a well-conceived next possession as Bowlby hit three passes for first downs. But the Terriers quashed their threat with two holding penalties and a false start.

Mascoutah tried to make it a three-score game before halftime, but Carbondale mounted its first serious resistance defensively. It got a stop on the half’s last play as Middleton’s run out of wildcat formation from the 6 was stoned at the 4.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.