Prep Football | Carbondale holds off Althoff to become playoff eligible

CARBONDALE — DeMarcus Funchess had a pick six in the third quarter and the win-clinching touchdown catch on fourth down in the fourth quarter to lead Carbondale to a 31-21 win over Belleville Althoff in a South Seven battle on Homecoming night at Frank Bleyer Field.

“We needed a first down and it came out to being a touchdown,” Funchess said. “My quarterback made a great throw and we got in there. I caught the ball on the edge – I had to drag my feet a little bit to stay in bounds – that throw was amazing.”

Carbondale won its fourth game in a row to improve to 5-2 on the season to become playoff eligible and 4-0 in the conference to clinch at least a tie for the conference title with only a home game against Marion next week remaining on the conference schedule.

“Our starting center went out Wednesday, one of our best defensive players Julius Word didn’t practice all week, our kicker Ian Davis is golfing at the state tournament, Larmark Threadgill one of our best defensive backs and our fastest receiver is out with a hamstring, so it was an interesting week, but our kids bucked up and secured a win,” said Terrier coach Bryan Lee. “Week 2 people were wondering what was going on, but guess what we’re playoff eligible now.”

The Terriers got off to great start when Marshall Courtney recovered a fumble on the Crusaders opening play at the Althoff 23. The drive gained just four yards, but Skiles drilled a 36-yard field goal and the Terriers led 3-0 just 1:20 into the game.

Following a 16-yard sack by Funchess, the Terriers forced a punt from the Althoff 19. Skiles took the kick at the 50 and returned it down the right sideline to the two. Two plays later Hillard powered in from the one. Bowlby ran in the two-point conversion and the Terriers upped their lead to 11-0 with 4:37 left in the first quarter.

After holding the Terriers to a 3-and-out, the Crusaders took over on their own 20 following a 54-yard punt by Skiles. Althoff then went on an 11-play, 80-yard drive that consumed 6:56 off the clock ending with Malik Nave scoring from the 11-yard line. Tyler Nieman, who had missed a 30-yard field goal attempt with 8:44 remaining in the second quarter, nailed the extra point to cut the lead 11-7 with 48.4 seconds left in the first half.

The Terriers led 11-7 at the half despite being held to just eight yards rushing and no yards passing and two first downs. After a shaky start the Althoff offense got going rushing for 132 yards and passing for another 32 yards, but the Terriers defense held the Crusaders to just a late touchdown.

The second half got off to bad start for the Terriers with Brock Bowlby getting picked off on the first play to set up the Crusaders at the Terriers 47. The Terriers had stopped the drive at the 38, a yard short on fourth down, but Carbondale was called for a 15-yard penalty keeping the drive alive.

However, the fortunes turned with the Terrier defense stopping the drive at the 22 and the Crusaders missed a 30-yard field goal attempt. On the next play, Gabe Hillard raced 78 yards untouched into the end zone. William Skiles kicked the extra point and the Terriers upped their lead to 18-7. Hillard finished with 164 yards rushing on 16 carries.

“My right tackle – Javion Kizer – made a great block and I just cut off from there,” Hillard said. “I got to give a shout out to the o-line right there. It was ugly in the first half, but we came out in the second half and played ball.”

The Terrier momentum continued with Funchess making a one-handed interception on the Crusaders first play after the kickoff and returning it 55 yards for the touchdown. The two-point conversion failed leaving the Terriers with a 24-7 lead with 6:43 remaining in the third quarter.

“I was just doing my job out there trying to stay focused,” Funchess said. “I read the quarterback’s eyes and made a jump on the ball and took it to the house. I just made a football play for my team and we needed it.”

The fortunes changed again with a bad snap resulting in a fumble to set up the Crusaders at the Terriers 10. Two plays later, Alex Poettker scored from the five and after the extra point Althoff trailed 24-14 with 3:51 left in the third.

Demarzion Graham returned the kickoff 40 yards to set up the Terriers at the Althoff 35. However, the drive ended on the 14 with a fumble by Hillard after a four-yard catch and 12 plays later Poettker hit Dones for 24 yards down the left sideline for the score to cut lead to 24-21 with 6:21 remaining.

The Terriers struck back less than two minutes later. Starting at their own 29, Hillard broke free and 45 yards later the Terriers were knocking on the door at the Althoff 26. Three plays later, facing 4th-and-6, Bowlby connected with Funchess down the middle at the back of the end zone as he was being tackled. Skiles kicked the point and the Terriers led 31-21 with 4:28 left.

“We got a lot of pressure tonight, but there’s not much I could do about that,” Bowlby said. “We had to pass on fourth down. We audibled to have Funchess run a slant and go and he ran a great route. We pre-gamed that and we knew it was going to work.”

