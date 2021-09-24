Prep Football | Carbondale picks up forfeit victory

Carbondale’s football team moved into first place in the South Seven Conference Friday without having to lace up a cleat.

Cahokia, which was to visit Bleyer Field for a matchup of 1-0 teams in the conference, instead forfeited the game when it found out Friday morning that one of its players had tested positive for COVID-19.

The player in question took a test on Thursday and the result came back on Friday morning. After a Zoom meeting between school administrators and coaches, the schools opted for caution. IHSA rules required Cahokia to forfeit since it reported the positive case.

“I’m sure both teams and coaches were disappointed,” said Terriers Athletic Director Gwen Poore on Friday afternoon. “If this had happened Monday or Tuesday, maybe there’s time to play the game or make other plans.

“But with contact tracing and having to wait 48 hours for other testing, it just wasn’t feasible. There was not a whole lot they could do on their end. They’re still in the process of making sure their students stay safe.”

Carbondale was coming off a 38-14 win last week at Centralia and now improves to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the conference. The Comanches, which routed previously unbeaten Marion 30-8 last week for their first win, fall to 1-4, 1-1.

It’s not known if Cahokia will be able to play its scheduled game next week at Centralia. If it can’t, it will be eliminated from playoff consideration.

Carbondale can become playoff-eligible if it wins its next two games at Mount Vernon and at home against Althoff Catholic. The Terriers face a difficult schedule down the stretch as they host Marion and 4-0 Mascoutah.

Ironically, Carbondale was planning a salute to health care professionals at Friday night’s game.

“We have just eight cases out of about 1,000 students in our school,” Poore said. “We are doing so well at our school and that’s a percentage we’d like to keep.”

