Prep Football | Carbondale’s Bowlby hopes for senior season

CARBONDALE — All Will Bowlby needs is the green light for his senior football season.
A leader on and off the field, Bowlby has a 4.0 GPA and racks up tackles with an unmatched tenacity. His abilities playing middle linebacker and tight end have amounted to 175 tackles and 11.5 sacks throughout his three years at CCHS.
The only thing bigger than Bowlby’s 6-foot-5 body frame is the same question for every young adult across the state when dealing with health regulations surrounding the coronavirus pandemic — will high school athletes have their senior season?
“It’s obviously a sick feeling that I could lose my senior year because I’ve been playing football since I was 8,” Bowlby said on Wednesday. “I know that I can’t control the outcome of our season, but I’m doing the best I can to stay in shape by getting bigger, faster and stronger.”
Bowlby can plug up a gap and make key tackles at the most opportune moment. His accomplishments through three years were just the beginning of what offered to be a special senior season.
With college plans in mind, Bowlby has already seen scholarship offers from Division II schools including Quincy, McKendree, Lindenwood, Utica College, Lake Forest and Missouri Baptist.
Carbondale’s Athletic Director, Mark Albertini, believes Bowlby has enough potential to play at a Division I college football program. Standing so tall at 205 pounds presents an opportunity he believes Bowlby will thrive in at the next stage of his football career.
“(Will) and his younger brother Brock are the types of kids that if you gave them a bowling ball they would be good at it,” Albertini said on Tuesday. “If he gets into a college workout program that works for him then that kid will be a monster.”
Bowlby has leaned on at-home workouts with his younger brother Brock, who plays quarterback for the Terriers. This has kept them in as close to football shape as one can get without actually competing.
The workouts sent out to each player is one reason Bowlby remains fortunate for his coaches. At the top is Terriers head coach Bryan Lee, while you can go to Twitter and find Bowlby’s defensive coordinator, Ben Campos, and wide receivers coach, Jimmy Bradley, promoting Bowlby to different college programs.
“It’s awesome knowing I have great coaches getting my name out there,” Bowlby said, who can be found on Twitter @WillBowlby.
One characteristic Bowlby and his coaches share is leading by example. The senior noted that nothing has changed from his leadership role throughout the pandemic — he’s still the same guy teammates can reach out to for anything.
“It’s been great seeing other guys on the team stepping up in their own rights,” Bowlby said. “No matter the position, all the young guys are stepping up. That’s how I know Carbondale is going to be great after I graduate.”
Nevertheless, Bowlby will leave big shoes to fill for the 2022 season. The future star estimates he has mailed his game tape to roughly every college coach in the country.
While acknowledging that nothing can replace games, Bowlby is doing his best by watching as much game film as he can get his hands on — a true student of the game. He hopes that preparation catches up with his childhood dream of playing D1.
“The goals I have set out for myself is to go to a D1 school,” Bowlby said. "I’m not too nit-picky on the levels because college football will be a step up no matter what, but the goal remains a D1 offer and I’ll prove myself from there.”
Bowlby credited his father Matt and mother Mitzie for much of his success academically and athletically. No matter how his final season turns out, the senior hopes to find a college family that welcomes him one day.
“Every school has welcomed me with open arms and wants me as a part of the family,” Bowlby said. “I’ll play anywhere they’ll put me, I’ve even joked about playing water boy if that’s where they need me.”
A Cinderella story that would make Bobby Boucher proud.
618-351-5178
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!