Prep Football | Carbondale’s Bowlby hopes for senior season

“(Will) and his younger brother Brock are the types of kids that if you gave them a bowling ball they would be good at it,” Albertini said on Tuesday. “If he gets into a college workout program that works for him then that kid will be a monster.”

Bowlby has leaned on at-home workouts with his younger brother Brock, who plays quarterback for the Terriers. This has kept them in as close to football shape as one can get without actually competing.

The workouts sent out to each player is one reason Bowlby remains fortunate for his coaches. At the top is Terriers head coach Bryan Lee, while you can go to Twitter and find Bowlby’s defensive coordinator, Ben Campos, and wide receivers coach, Jimmy Bradley, promoting Bowlby to different college programs.

“It’s awesome knowing I have great coaches getting my name out there,” Bowlby said, who can be found on Twitter @WillBowlby.

One characteristic Bowlby and his coaches share is leading by example. The senior noted that nothing has changed from his leadership role throughout the pandemic — he’s still the same guy teammates can reach out to for anything.