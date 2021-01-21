Prep Football | Carbondale's Ragland commits to Lindenwood as a defensive back

CARBONDALE — Darius Ragland announced on his Twitter account (@Raglandarius) Sunday that he has committed to continue his athletic career at Lindenwood University following his final year at Carbondale.

Ragland, better known for his playing days as the Terriers’ dual-threat quarterback, is transitioning back to his original defensive position at cornerback in college. The high school senior will join Jed Stugart’s college football program that finished atop the Great Lakes Valley Conference in 2019 with an undefeated 7-0 record and 9-4 overall.

“God is good, I’m excited to announce that I’ll be continuing my academic and athletic career at Lindenwood University,” Ragland wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and family, especially my mom and dad for everything they’ve done for me. I wouldn’t be in the great spot I am right now without them. I also want to give a special thanks to the Lindenwood staff for giving me this opportunity.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Ragland was drawing interest from Purdue and Tennessee State as his top Division-I schools. He also received attention from Kentucky Wesleyan College and Roosevelt University in Chicago, but ultimately landed on Lindenwood because it felt as close to home as possible.