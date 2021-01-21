Prep Football | Carbondale's Ragland commits to Lindenwood as a defensive back

CARBONDALE — Darius Ragland announced on his Twitter account (@Raglandarius) Sunday that he has committed to continue his athletic career at Lindenwood University following his final year at Carbondale.
Ragland, better known for his playing days as the Terriers’ dual-threat quarterback, is transitioning back to his original defensive position at cornerback in college. The high school senior will join Jed Stugart’s college football program that finished atop the Great Lakes Valley Conference in 2019 with an undefeated 7-0 record and 9-4 overall.
“God is good, I’m excited to announce that I’ll be continuing my academic and athletic career at Lindenwood University,” Ragland wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and family, especially my mom and dad for everything they’ve done for me. I wouldn’t be in the great spot I am right now without them. I also want to give a special thanks to the Lindenwood staff for giving me this opportunity.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Ragland was drawing interest from Purdue and Tennessee State as his top Division-I schools. He also received attention from Kentucky Wesleyan College and Roosevelt University in Chicago, but ultimately landed on Lindenwood because it felt as close to home as possible.
“Lindenwood made its campus feel like home when my mom and I visited,” said Ragland. “The coaching staff knew everything about me and had watched all of my game film, so when they reached out I knew they wanted me. It also said a lot that they were the ones who contacted me first. I also took into consideration that with COVID there might not be a spot for me at the other schools.”
Ragland played cornerback as a sophomore before taking over in the 2019-20 season as Carbondale’s full-time starting quarterback. As a junior, he led the Terriers to an 8-2 record with a 4-1 conference record in the South Seven that finished in a three-way tie with Marion and Cahokia.
Ragland showed his skills at defensive back by winning the Gold Ball MVP Award at a major Chicago tryout in 2020. He represented the U.S. National Team by returning an interception for a touchdown in the All-American Bowl held in Dallas.
Now more than halfway through his senior year, Ragland feels that making his college decision will take some pressure off of his shoulders. His focus at the next level will be on making a professional debut in the NFL one day.
“In high school my focus has always been on working my way up to play in college,” said Ragland. “Playing in the pros is in the back of my mind. I’m going to take all of the criticism from everyone and the coaches to make me better. All I’ve got to do is work hard and do good for me and my team.”
Terriers coach Bryan Lee credits Ragland for making the change from defensive back to quarterback, labeling it a “rare situation,” when a high school athlete puts the team before himself.
“He’s one of the most amazing kids I’ve coached in all of my 24 years," Lee said. "We’re a society that pushes the individual over the group sometimes, so when Darius agreed to start at quarterback for us his junior year I didn’t realize how rare that was at the time.
“Part of me is overjoyed that he gets to play the position he’s always loved in college. This is a signing for Lindenwood’s program that they will look back on one day and think, wow, what a great signing.”
Carbondale’s wide receiver coach Jimi Bradley congratulated Ragland on his college decision by writing on Twitter, “The best DB in So IL and he played QB!”
Bradley’s congratulations came after Carbondale’s defensive coordinator, Ben Campos, wrote to Ragland on Twitter, “One of the best leaders we have ever had in our program.”.
Ragland remains thankful for all of the support he has received throughout the process.
“I’m grateful for them to look at me like that,” said Ragland. “I’m a team player, I wanted to win and the coaches wanted to win so I did my part by playing quarterback. I feel like I am one of the best and that’s because of the people around me.
"I have to thank my family for being supportive through all of this. My dad unfortunately wasn’t able to visit Lindenwood with me because he had to work, but my mom wanted to visit with me and she loved the campus as much as I did. We all had a conversation to pull the trigger once they sent me the offer.”
Ragland has interest in becoming a physical therapist or studying sociology in college, but remains undecided as of right now.
618-351-5178