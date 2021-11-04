Prep Football | Carterville and Freeburg faceoff in a battle of 8-2 teams

FREEBURG — It's fair to say that Carterville and Freeburg are similar ballclubs. Some might take it a step further and say mirror images.

Both teams have high-powered offenses. Both teams feature a strong defense with a four-man front. Both teams placed second in their respective leagues, and both teams stand 8-2 through 10 games.

Freeburg will host this week's Class 4A second-round game set for 2:30 p.m.

"I watched their first-round game from the comfort of my living room," said Carterville head coach Brett Diel of the Midgets' 69-19 drubbing of Olney. "But we also had four assistant coaches scouting the game in person last Friday night."

Diel said he believes both teams do a lot of the same things on offense and defense.

"I think it should be a pretty good game," he said. "Both of us have athletic receivers. Both of us have some physical players up front. Both teams like to play fast. I think it most likely comes down to who shows up and makes the plays at the right time."

The Lions are led by junior quarterback Andrew Hellriegel, who was on fire against Harrisburg in the opening round of the playoffs. The gunslinger tossed four touchdown passes and completed 21-of-25 pass attempts for over 300 yards. For the season, Hellriegel has completed a stunning 117-of-155 passes (75 percent) for 1,646 yards and 21 touchdowns with only five interceptions.

There is also a solid receiving corps led by junior Blake Burkey, who has snagged 38 passes for 642 yards and seven touchdowns.

Senior Townsend Barton has caught 31 for 445 yards and five touchdowns. Junior Peyton Bittle has hauled in 34 catches for 439 yards and five touchdowns. Another junior, Jordan Cordes, has caught six passes for 84 yards and three scores.

The leading rusher is Hellriegel with 390 yards on 95 carries. He has three additional touchdowns via the ground. Barton follows with 364 yards and 11 touchdowns on 39 carries. Ethan Lannom has collected 358 yards and 10 touchdowns on 70 attempts and Hartford has added 338 yards with one touchdown on 71 carries.

The Midgets are led offensively by senior quarterback Landon Funderburg, who throws for an average of 146 yards per game. The top running back is senior Ethan Williams. The top receiving target is senior Eli Hoerner.

"Ethan's our leading scorer, but we rotate four guys in at running back," said Freeburg head coach Ronnie Stuart whose club averages 240 yards per game on the ground. "We're going to have to play a great game to win. Carterville is a very tradition-rich football program. They're talented and are well coached. They've only missed the playoffs a few times over the last 30 years or so."

The one common opponent is Nashville. The Midgets beat the Hornets, 26-21, in Week 2. By contrast, the Lions lost to Nashville, 49-13, in Week 6. That loss cost the Lions a conference championship in the Mississippi Division of the River to River Conference.

The Midgets also placed second in their league, the Mississippi division of the Cahokia Conference. Breese Central won that honor, defeating Freeburg, 20-16, in what turned out to be the title game in Week 4.

Freeburg's only other loss this fall came at the hands of the Chester Yellow Jackets in Week 3, 40-34. Carterville's only other loss came in Week 1 to undefeated Benton, 23-6.

"For us to win, we're going to have to figure out where their athletes are on the field at all times," Stuart said. "Because we appear to be so evenly matched, the game will probably come down to special teams play, a penalty or turnover."

Diel agreed.

"They run hard between the tackles. We're going to have to do a good job defensively of containing No. 1 (Williams), as well as No. 7 (receiver Brett Holcomb) and No. 84 (Hoerner). We have to show up and make plays. I'd give them a little bit of an edge in rushing the football and us a little bit of an edge in throwing the football. And both of us play good defense. That should make for a good game."

Through 10 games, Freeburg is averaging 36.4 points per game compared to 35.6 for Carterville. Defensively, the Midgets are again just a little better, holding opponents to 15.3 points per game while the Lions have allowed 17.3 points per game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0