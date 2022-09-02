Prep Football | Carterville escapes Herrin with victory

HERRIN — The Carterville Lions survived a huge scare Friday, coming from behind to defeat the Herrin Tigers, 15-11, in a penalty-ridden nonconference contest.

With the win, the Lions improve to 2-0 on the season, while the Tigers slide to 0-2.

The game, for all intents and purposes, ended with the Tigers driving for the winning touchdown and turning the ball over on downs at the Lions' 34 as Herrin senior quarterback Reese Billingsley's pass to sophomore Kyrese Lukens was incomplete near the Lions' sideline with a little over a minute left in the game.

"A win is a win is a win. We'll take it," said Carterville head coach Brett Diel, who cut loose a huge sigh of relief in the postgame interview. "We're not going to sit there and look at scoreboard and say this and that and what should have happened. Give Herrin all the credit in the world. Defensively, they popped us. They were very physical and got to the football very well. We had to adapt."

Carterville opened the scoring with a 19-yard pass play from senior quarterback Andrew Hellriegel to senior end, Kade Lustenberger, at the 2:46 mark of the first period. Hellriegel then tacked on the two-point conversion with a short run to make the score 8-0.

The Tigers didn't score until right before the half on a 35-yard field goal from junior Keegan Weber to cut the deficit to five at 8-3.

Herrin then scored its first touchdown of the season with 8:21 left in the third period when sophomore Chris Nelson, a state champion in the 100-meter dash, returned a punt 85 yards, breaking a handful of tackles en route to the end zone. Billingsley tacked on the two-point conversion run to make it 11-8.

About a minute later, the Lions responded. Hellriegel quickly pushed the ball downfield on pass plays, capitalizing on a 30-yarder to Nolan Hartfield for the score. The TD was set up by an 18-yard pass play to Jordan Cordes. The extra-point kick was good by Riley Crain for a 15-11 lead.

As it turns out, that would be the last score of the ballgame.

Carterville had other opportunities to score, fumbling once at the goal line. The Lions also threw a TD pass to Blake Burkey that was called back on an illegal shift and a third one to Nathan Bittle that was negated due to an illegal man downfield.

"I tried to tell our guys after the game that it's never going to be easy in this league, especially when you come over here to Herrin," Diel said. "This is the first time we've ever won here. They gave us all they could give, including an electric play on special teams (Nelson). They got the crowd going in the fourth. I'm proud of our guys for staying the course and just finishing that thing off."

Tigers head coach Taylor Perry was frustrated with the loss.

"These kids are sick and tired of losing," he said. We're only 2-9 in our last 11 games, but they're fired up. They want to win," he said.

Perry was especially pleased with the performance of his junior linebacker Jakai Vaughn, who after fumbling the football early in the game, was a disruptive force on the field.

"Jakai was unbelievable out there," Perry said.

Defensive back Evan Watson was also solid for Herrin, leading the team in tackles.

"A couple of silly turnovers, some mental breakdowns here and there. We'll keep working on things," Perry said. "These kids are playing with passion."

The second-year head coach won't get any argument from Diel.

Defensively, the Lions received a huge game from Cordes, their right defensive end. The senior made several tackles in the backfield for a loss and it was also Cordes who tackled Nelson from behind on a reverse that quite likely would have resulted in a go-ahead touchdown for the Tigers on their last drive if he had not made the play.

Statistically speaking, the Lions were led in rushing by Hartford, who finished with 76 yards on 12 carries. Bryce Smith followed with 71 yards on 13 carries. Hellriegel completed 11-of-18 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Besides having a monster game on defense, Cordes also led the Lions in receiving with three catches for 67 yards and a score. Hartford had three catches for 35 yards.

Herrin was paced by Lucas Sissom's 24 yards rushing on nine carries. He also had one fumble. Vaughn totaled 22 yards on four carries and Billingsley added 16 yards on 11 attempts. Nelson had seven touches, but was hit in the backfield repeatedly, earning only five yards. Billingsley was 2-of-10 passing for 31 yards. The one big play was a 23-yarder to Jonathan Harrison.

Carterville committed eight penalties for 65 yards, while the Tigers were flagged five times for 50 yards.

Herrin plays at home next Friday against Du Quoin, a loser at home to Harrisburg on Friday. The Lions will play host to Murphysboro, a big winner over Anna-Jonesboro.