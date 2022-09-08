Prep Football | Carterville hosts Murphysboro in key regional battle

CARTERVILLE — If Marion has the best football team in Southern Illinois - and they quite possibly do - Carterville and Murphysboro would likely be tied for second best at this point in the season. The latter two teams square off Friday at Carterville in an early-season intraconference showdown.

Both teams feature a veteran lineup. Both teams placed second in their respective divisions of the River-to-River Conference last year. Both teams advanced to the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs last year. Both teams are off to a 2-0 start this season.

Evenly matched? You better believe it.

Murphysboro is led by senior halfback Devon Clemons, who rushed for over 1,300 yards last year. It would appear that he has picked up where he left off, scooting for 176 yards in the season opener against Carbondale and following up with 153 yards on only 10 carries against Anna-Jonesboro this past week. This speedster is the true breakaway threat on the team.

Senior teammate Ethan Finke is another solid performer for the Red Devils out of the backfield. He has rushed for a combined 167 yards through the first two weeks. He is also dangerous out of the backfield as a receiver, hauling in four catches for 59 yards and a couple of scores.

Not to be overlooked is the ringleader, senior quarterback Drew Caldwell, who has completed 13-of-21 passes for 218 yards in two games. He broke loose with a four-touchdown performance at Anna-Jonesboro this past Friday.

Carterville has some weapons of its own on the offensive end.

Senior quarterback Andrew Hellriegel has thrown for four touchdowns in two games, completing 22-of-36 passes for 293 yards. The 1-2 running back punch of seniors Bryce Smith and Nolan Hartford have provided ample ground support. Smith has carried 28 times for 151 yards and Hartford 23 times for 149 yards.

The Lions are also a triple threat in the receiving department with the likes of Blake Burkey, Peyton Bittle and Jordan Cordes. Hartford is also dangerous out of the backfield. The same could be said for Finke out of the backfield catching passes for Murphysboro. Grayson Guthman and Ethan Sunny are other favorite targets.

"Murphysboro is a very good football team," said Lions head coach Brett Diel. "They return a lot of guys like we do and have some talented backs in Clemons and Finke. Murphy is also a well-coached team. We know we are going to have to play four good quarters to have a chance to beat them."

Diel said he thinks it will help his team against the Red Devils that it had to slug its way to a victory over a physical team in Herrin.

"I'm happy how we handled that. It certainly helped that we are a veteran team. We didn't panic down the stretch."

Diel said it also helps to play before the home crowd - a supporting environment.

"I'm not sure how much of a factor it is, but we would much rather be playing Murphy here at home than be back on the road. Last year, when we beat them there, we dominated the line of scrimmage. We need to control the line of scrimmage again. We can't let it turn into a track meet. We're preparing for a battle."

Red Devils head coach Gary Carter said he expects a good game between two good teams.

"I just hope that we can compete with them. They have a lot of weapons and are a pretty talented team," he said. "Although they can throw the ball, they still run the ball more than they throw it. Defensively, we will have to get after it."

Carter said he knows it's coachspeak, but he truly believes that in order for Murphysboro to win the ballgame Friday, his team must take care of the football, block and tackle well, and not give up too many big plays.

"I think we are two similar teams," he continued. "Similar in the type of plays that we run and similar in talent and experience. It's going to be some tough sailing at times. Defensively, they have a strong line and linebacking corps. Like I said before, we are going to have to get after people and maintain our blocks when on offense."