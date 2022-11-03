Prep Football | Carterville set to host Coal City on Saturday

CARTERVILLE — The Carterville Lions will put their unbeaten streak on the line Saturday afternoon when they play host to the Coal City Coalers in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

Coal City (7-3 overall) is a member of the Illinois Central Eight Conference, which also includes: Streator, Reed-Custer in Braidwood, Peotone, Manteno, Lisle, Herscher and Wilmington.

League losses came against Wilmington (17-7) and Reed-Custer (58-14). The one non-conference loss came at the hands of Morris (49-10).

The Coalers average 29.7 points per game on offense and allow 17.8. School enrollment is almost the same as Carterville at 675.

Senior quarterback Braden Reilly has 830 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. The team sports a run-heavy offense. Sophomore Landin Benson leads the ground attack with 961 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Tight end Braiden Young leads all Coal City receivers with 218 total yards and three touchdowns. Wideout Chris Chilico has scored touchdowns in two of the last four games.

“They are much like Geneseo was last week—a run-oriented team with a strong defense,” said Lions head coach Brett Diel. “I expect a physical game. They play in a good conference and have been in the Class 4A state finals before.

“They are a power-run team from a power-run league,” Diel continued. “It’s tough to gauge how much speed they have by looking at film, but they look to be a little quicker than Geneseo on offense.”

Diel said the Lions hope to employ a balanced offense much like last Saturday. Carterville rushed for over 100 yards and passed for close to 300 more.

“That’s one of our strengths,” he said. “We’re going to make them defend the whole field—sideline to sideline. That’s how we got to be 10-0. It’s about having a diversified approach.”

Diel said part of the fun of playoff football is competing against schools you are not familiar with and know what to expect.

“The unknown factor,” he said. “We don’t know a lot about Coal City and they probably don’t know a whole lot about us. There will be a lot of adjusting going on after that opening kickoff on both sides of the ball.”

Diel said that he liked what he saw from his squad last week after reviewing the game film.

“I thought we executed well on the offensive end. By running the ball effectively, we were able to open up our passing game. I thought our quarterback—Andrew Hellriegel—did a great job of spreading the ball around to different receivers. That puts a lot of pressure on the defense. Defenses can’t stop everything.”

On the other side of the ball, Carterville’s defense was stellar last week, holding Geneseo to just one touchdown.

“We’ve allowed one touchdown or less in all 10 games, so that’s pretty solid,” Diel said. “We will need another strong effort this Saturday to slow down a physical, hard-running team.”

According to Diel, the Lions are “a full go” in terms of health, including senior running back Bryce Smith, who missed a few plays late last week with a tweaked ankle.

Game time is 1 p.m. at Lions Field on Saturday. A win would propel Carterville into the quarterfinals.