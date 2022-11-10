Prep Football | Carterville to host Rochester in Class 4A quarterfinals

CARTERVILLE — The Carterville Lions will face their stiffest challenge to date when they play host to Rochester on Saturday afternoon in the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

Game time is set for 1:30 p.m. at Lions Field.

Whereas the Lions have one state championship to their credit (1996 in Class 3A), the Rockets lay claim to eight titles over the last 11 seasons (2010 through 2014 plus 2016, 2017 and 2019). Seven of their eight championships came in 4A; the eighth was won in 5A.

Rochester (10-1), located on the outskirts of Springfield, lost its only game in Week 1 to another annual football powerhouse in Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 62-27. The Rockets proceeded to rattle off 10 straight wins thereafter, including a 42-0 shelling of Breese Central last week.

"When the playoff bracket came out, we knew the games would get progressively tougher with each round," said Lions head coach Brett Diel. "Rochester is a really good team with a big history of success. I'm just glad to be playing them on our turf."

The Rockets are led by a senior quarterback in Keeton Reiss, who has completed 131-of-189 passes for 2,184 yards and 24 touchdowns against only three interceptions. The 6-foot, 255-pound southpaw has also rushed for an additional 328 yards on 65 carries and tacked on 14 more touchdowns.

Another senior - Ian Lichtenberger - leads the team in rushing with 453 yards on 58 carries and has nine touchdowns. Sophomore Bryan Zulauf has carried it 47 times for 238 yards and three scores. Nolan Mrozowski has 140 yards on 30 rushing attempts and four TDs.

Top receiver is Parker Gillespie with 49 catches for 947 yards, 19.3 per catch, and eight TDs. Jack Swaney has 33 catches for 341 yards and two scores. Canon Bruce has snagged 19 aerials for 333 yards and four TDs. Anthony Marinelli also has four TD catches.

The Lions, who are a perfect 11-0 this fall, aren't too shabby in the stats department either.

Senior running back Bryce Smith has toted the pigskin 209 times for 1,519 yards and 22 touchdowns. Senior halfback Nolan Hartford follows with 333 yards on 51 rushing attempts with five scores. Senior quarterback Andrew Hellriegel has added 270 yards on 74 carries with nine touchdowns.

Hellriegel has also completed 144-of-208 passes for 1,727 yards and 19 touchdowns against only three interceptions.

The receiving corps is pretty well balanced. Senior Blake Burkey has retrieved 49 passes for 529 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior Peyton Bittle has 40 catches for 505 yards and five scores. Hartford has 41 catches for 501 yards and four TDs.

Senior Kade Lustenberger has added 12 catches to the mix for 107 yards and one score. Sophomore Nick Bisching has netted seven receptions for 82 yards and a score. Smith has five catches for 96 yards and two TDs.

Rockets head coach Derek Leonard, who has been at the helm for each of the eight state titles and has compiled a 183-35 record to date, has much respect for Carterville.

"I don't know a lot about them," Leonard said. "I know they have a lot of seniors. I know they have good athletes, are well-coached, and look to be strong on both sides of the ball. Their defense is really good. I am not the best one at predicting, but I think it will be a fairly low-scoring game. We will have to play well to win."

Leonard added his Rochester ballclub features more size than most years.

"But we're less experienced," he said. "Still, I expect a good game."

Diel said matchups like these are why you play the game.

"I am confident that we can win. We just have to play our game," Diel said. "Rochester has a really big quarterback. They can be a power-run team and they can throw it - both screens and deeper passes downfield. But I remain confident in our kids. It's still 11 on 11. We have a pretty talented group, too. I'll tell you what we're going to do. We're going to show up and we're going to compete."