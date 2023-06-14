CHRISTOPHER — Tommy Spillan has most certainly paid his dues.

After spending the last 15 years serving as an assistant coach at both Belleville West and Collinsville high schools, he was hired Monday to serve as head football coach of the Christopher Bearcats.

Spillan replaces Grant Gordon, who leaves Christopher after one year on the job (2-7) so that he can concentrate on law school.

“Grant did a good job here in his one year and we wish him the best in law school,” said Bearcats Athletic Director Josh McCurren. “As for Tommy, he played his high school ball at Belleville West and then played at Eastern Illinois University before getting into coaching. I think he will be a great fit for our football program here.”

McCurren added that he has not seen a coach more excited to take over a program and run with it.

“He’s a family-oriented guy who cares about his players,” McCurren said. “We had 42 kids show up at a team meeting Monday night and about eight or nine of those were from Zeigler-Royalton. That’s a pretty good start. Hopefully, we can build on those numbers by the time practices officially start.”

Spillan said the head coaching position has always been a dream of his. He applied for the job in Christopher a year ago and wasn’t shy about throwing his hat back in the ring this year.

“I just feel a strong connection here with these kids and this community,” he said. “It helps that my wife, Jayna (Bretzman) is from here. I can’t thank the school board and administration enough for giving me this opportunity. I think people will see a winning culture develop here. We are going to focus on positivity and competing for all 48 minutes.”

Spillan assisted both on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball over the years, mostly at the underclassman level, but did help out with the varsity, as well.

At Belleville West, he worked under Ric Johns and Cameron Pettus. At Collinsville, he worked for Mike Popovich, Joe Bevis and Colton Rhodes.

“The last few days have been a whirlwind for me, but also of complete excitement,” Spillan said. “I have wanted this opportunity for a long time and I’m going to pour everything I’ve got into this. I want to build our numbers. I hope that these kids who came out Monday tell their friends.

“It doesn’t matter to me if they have football experience or not. That’s our job as coaches to coach them up and get them ready to play,” Spillan said. “I’m not putting a number on wins this year. I just want us to be competitive all 48 minutes. If you put in the work and give the effort, the wins will come.”

Spillan said he knows the Black Diamond Conference is a solid small-school conference that ranges from Class 1A schools like Sesser-Valier to Class 3A schools like Fairfield.

“Again, I’m not worried about what happened in the past (record-wise) here at Christopher,” he said. “All I care about is what happens the next play. That’s all that matters. That’s all that we can control. I know it won’t be easy to build a winning program, but I can tell that we have some athletes. If the kids can stay positive, it will all work out.”

The 47-year-old Spillan earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Lindenwood University and a master’s degree in special education from McKendree University. He will teach special education at Christopher schools.

He and his wife, Jayna, have two children – a daughter, DJ, who teaches in the Chicago area, and Tyson or “TD,” who is about to turn 5.