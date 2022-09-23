Prep Football | Clemons helps Murphysboro run past Herrin

MURPHYSBORO — Senior running back Devon Clemons scored two touchdowns and rushed for 121 yards on 23 carries Friday to lead the Murphysboro Red Devils to a resounding 36-6 win over visiting Herrin in Ohio Division play within the River-to-River Conference.

With the victory, the Red Devils improve to 2-0 in the league and 4-1 overall, while the Tigers fall to 0-2 in the league and 1-4 overall.

"We played with a lot of effort tonight. I thought we executed on both sides of the ball," said Murphysboro coach Gary Carter. "Herrin has some athletes that played pretty well, but we did a good job of stopping them when we had to."

Carter said he was especially pleased with the balanced offensive attack - 142 yards passing and 202 on the ground.

"Yeah, I like the balance," he said. "I was pretty much pleased with our performance in all facets of the game."

Carter said his ballclub was "pretty laid back" in the pregame, but came out fired up and ready to play when the game started.

"You never know from one game to the next, because they're kids." he said. "But tonight, we played well and got a lot of kids some touches. We're focused on winning the conference so that we can have the automatic bid to the playoffs."

Herrin got the ball first and put together a 10-play drive, but was unable to get the ball inside the Murphysboro 20 and eventually turned the ball over on downs.

Murphysboro countered with a four-play 70-yard drive that resulted in a 16-yard run by Clemons at the 5:18 mark of the first period. After the Tigers jumped off sides on the extra-point kick, the Red Devils chose to go for the two-point conversion and succeeded on a run by another senior, Ethan Finke, to make the score 8-0.

Early in the second period, the Red Devils added to their lead when Sam Herring caught a 27-yard pass from quarterback Drew Caldwell at the 11:16 mark. It marked the completion of a six-play drive. The point-after-kick by Ethan Sunny was good for a 15-0 advantage. That was also the score at the intermission.

The Red Devils got the ball to start the second half, but fumbled the ball to the Tigers. Herrin was again unable to take advantage of the good fortune.

Murphysboro extended its lead to 22-0 with 4:23 left in the third period on a 15-yard reverse run by Zach Naas. Naas, while in motion from right to left, actually took the direct snap from center en route to the endzone. The score was the result of a 10-play, 77-yard drive. The PAT by Sunny was good for a 22-0 lead.

On the last play of the third quarter, the Red Devils scored again. This time, it was Clemons reaching paydirt for the second time from 11 yards out. The PAT was good. All in all, it was a five-play 36-yard drive and the score was 29-0.

Murphysboro scored one final time - a 5-yard catch from Caldwell with 3:00 left in the ballgame. It was the culmination of an eight-play drive. The PAT was good for a 36-0 lead.

The Tigers avoided the shutout with 1:24 left in the ballgame with a 1-yard TD run by senior quarterback Reese Billingsley. The PAT failed when the hold for the kicker was not completed.

The Red Devils combined for 344 yards of total offense - 202 on the ground and 142 through the air.

In addition to Clemons, Ethan Finke rushed for 25 yards on four carries. Caldwell contributed 24 yards on three attempts. Naas had 15 yards on his one carry and Sunny tacked on 13 yards in two attempts.

Caldwell completed 7-of-13 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. The top receiver was Grayson Guthman with four catches for 40 yards and a TD. Finke had two catches for 16 yards. Making one catch each were Sunny, Herring, AKarmelo Abernathy and Naas.

Herrin had a solid game out of sophomore receiver Kyrese Lukens, who snagged six catches for 63 yards, including a couple of acrobatic leaps into the air to pull down the pass from Billingsley.

Jonathan Harrison carried the ball seven times for 26 yards. Jakai Vaughn followed with 12 yards on four carries. Billingsley carried it 19 times for no yards because sacks negated his positive yardage. He did score the only TD for Herrin from one yard out. He also completed 7-of-10 passes for 67 yards. Herrin was penalized five times for 35 yards and turned the ball over once. Murphy was penalized six times for 90 yards with one turnover.

Herrin plays host to Massac County next week for Homecoming. The Red Devils travel to West Frankfort.