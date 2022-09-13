Prep Football | Clemons is racking up the yards for Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO — Devon Clemons is a special football player.

He is a game-changer in every sense of the word for the Murphysboro Red Devils because of his sprinter speed and an ability to elude defenders.

Strength would be another asset of his.

A warrior in the weight room, Clemons, who is listed at 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, is either at the top of the list with his teammates or near the top in bench press (245 pounds), squats (415), power clean and jerk (235), and dead lift (425).

In short, this senior halfback is a load for defenders to catch and tackle. He is just as likely to run through people as he is to run away from them.

Clemons rushed for 1,300 yards and an unconfirmed school record of 25 touchdowns last year as a junior and helped lead Murphy to a second-round appearance in the Class 4A state playoffs.

This year, Clemons is on an even faster pace, totaling 410 yards through three games or 102.5 per game.

Moreover, he has scored three times in each of his first two games and twice in Week 3 for a total of 8 touchdowns.

"Devon has the ability as a running back to accelerate in the open field and run away from people," said Red Devils head coach Gary Carter. "And he is also capable of running through would-be tacklers."

Carter said Clemons' combination of speed and strength make him one of the region's finest at his position.

"He also has good instincts as a runner with the ability to find running room when it seems nothing is there," Carter said. "And he is a very capable receiver in the passing game."

Clemons, who runs track in addition to playing football, said that while he has set some personal goals such as eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark again this season (he may get there by Week 7 as things stand today), team success weighs more heavily on his mind.

"I just want to help the team win any way that I can, whether I am running with the football or catching it," he said. "If I can score at least a couple of touchdowns a game, that should give us a better chance."

Clemons said he believes Murphysboro is capable of great things this season.

"I think we can go a lot further than the second round of the playoffs this year," he said. "Our goal is to make it to the state championship game and win it."

An All-Conference and All-South selection last year, Clemons said football is his favorite sport.

"It's always been one of my biggest passions," he said. "With this being my third year of varsity ball, the game is slowing down for me a little. What I mean by that is that while I try to play at a faster pace than most, I understand the game better and go with the flow of the game better."

Clemons said he trained hard for this football season.

"Karmelo Abernathy and I watched some You Tube training videos. We ran a lot of hills at Riverside Park this summer and worked on various agility drills. I wanted to be in the best shape I could be."

Clemons said he would describe himself as a "downhill runner" who is also "very versatile."

"If Coach Carter needs me to run a sweep, that's fine. If he needs me to run in between the tackles, that's fine, too. I'm more than comfortable with it."

Clemons said enjoys the environment of high school football.

"I like the idea of playing with my friends one last time," he said. "And when I'm on the field, there is nothing more thrilling to me than a breakaway run for a touchdown. Hearing the crowd get loud as you run...that really boosts the adrenalin."

Clemons said he would like to take his talent to the next level and play college football.

"I haven't had any offers yet, but I am hopeful that I will get some, he said.

Carter said Clemons is a huge factor in the team's offense.

"Even though we have other weapons in our offense, as a play caller, I always try to find ways to get him to touch the ball."