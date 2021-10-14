Prep Football | Conference championship on the line when Marion visits Carbondale

CARBONDALE — It's already one of those matchups where you can recklessly throw the records out of a proverbial window.

But now this Friday night's football game between Marion and Carbondale at Bleyer Field has a very juicy incentive: the South Seven Conference championship is on the line.

"A lot of guys go through their high school careers and never get to play in a game with so much on the line," said Marion head coach Kerry Martin. "It's exciting and cool to be able to coach in games like this."

Carbondale brings a 5-2 overall record and 4-0 mark in the South Seven into the matchup, while Marion is 6-1 overall but 3-1 after having lost to Cahokia.

Cahokia had to forfeit to Carbondale, meaning if the Terriers beat the Wildcats, then they own the title outright. If the Wildcats win, there's a three-way share and everyone owns a piece — although the mathematicians will get involved to see who gets the league's automatic IHSA playoff berth and bragging rights.

"We have felt like we have been in playoff mode for a few weeks now," said Carbondale head coach Bryan Lee. "Last week was Homecoming and was full of distractions. This week has been more business-like and we have some kids who are getting healthy when we need them to, which is important with a tough opponent like Marion.

"It will be a big game for us and I have no doubts that Coach Martin will have his kids up and ready. We will have to match that intensity."

Although they're likely already in with five wins, a victory would firmly secure a playoff berth for the Terriers, something Marion has already done after getting its sixth win last week with a 37-6 triumph over Centralia. The Wildcats have now clinched postseason appearances for 16 straight seasons.

"It's a game that matters a lot without the added pressure of being a playoff team," Martin said. "This is for the conference championship and we need to get a piece of it. We've got to beat Carbondale to get it and they're a good football team."

Carbondale's backfield now includes a sophomore quarterback in Brock Bowlby, who has thrown for 1,367 yards while completing 80 of his 128 passes. Bowlby has racked up 19 touchdown throws this season.

The Terriers have two very familiar names still putting up big numbers in running back Gabe Hillard and wide receiver Demarcus Funchess. Hillard has carried the ball 114 times for 817 yards and nine touchdowns. Funchess has caught 28 passes for 369 yards and six scores.

"Our resilience has been our biggest asset," Lee said. "Brock has grown with every game. Gabe is a veteran who has performed well. Our defensive line has played well and helped us with our core of young linebackers. But overall it has been our willingness to grow as a team. We've started three freshmen on the offensive line at various times this year but our plug and play mentality has paid dividends for us this season."

Bowlby has more reliable targets such as William Skiles and Lamark Threadgill, but Hillard and Funchess are the names Marion fans are quite familiar with.

"Hillard is an outstanding football player and probably the best running back we've seen all year long. He'll get a lot of eyes on him," Martin said. "They have great weapons on the field and that's why they are where they are right now. It's going to take a great effort from us at their place to win the game."

Carbondale is coming off a 31-21 win over Belleville Althoff. The Terriers' losses were to Murphysboro — in triple overtime — and to Waterloo.

Marion's primary signal caller is senior Evan Noelle, who has completed 89 of 131 passes for 1,306 yards and 14 touchdowns with just two interceptions. But the Wildcats also use Brody Larson, especially near the goal line. Larson has five rushing touchdowns this season.

"The Wildcats are well-coached and they represent a two-headed monster," Lee said. "They can condense and run the ball effectively and they can spread you out as well. They're strong up front on both sides of the ball. They limit their mistakes while maintaining a big-play capability. They're much older and more experienced than us. They will be a handful."

Lukas Shrum is Marion's main rusher with 70 carries for 733 yards and seven touchdowns. Deavon Margrum also sees carries, usually in the red zone, while Martin has several other players available.

Noelle's favorite receiving target is Venson Newsom, who has caught 28 passes for 547 yards and nine touchdowns. Other receiving threats include Jake Bruce, Mason Gooch and Walker Fox.

On the field, the statistics and records won't mean anything when the ball is kicked off Friday around 7 p.m.

"Carbondale has become our rivalry game and they've improved greatly in the last several years and I think that's increased the rivalry," Martin said. "Having to play them twice in the spring I think also raised that a little bit. It's two good football teams playing with something on the line and that's exciting."

