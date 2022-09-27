Prep Football | Cordes stabilizes Carterville's defense

CARTERVILLE — The ultimate compliment a defensive player can be paid is when opposing teams run away from him.

Jordan Cordes of Carterville High School certainly fits into that category. Teams often run away from Cordes, and for good reason. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior defensive end has recorded nine tackles for a loss through the first five games with three quarterback sacks and two fumble recoveries. He also has 25 total tackles.

A three-year varsity starter, Cordes is an impactful player with the Lions' defense, and one of the main reasons why Carterville is 5-0 to date and has allowed only 13 points per game with one shutout in Week 1.

"Physically, Jordan is a big kid who moves really well for his size," said Carterville coach Brett Diel. "He is one of our strongest kids in the weight room (tops in power clean at 275 pounds) and plays hard with a lot of energy. I call him a high-motor guy."

Diel said Cordes is a fun player to coach.

"Jordan brings the juice for the defense," he said. "He wants to be there every day in practice. As far as defensive ends go, he is clearly one of the best we've had here at Carterville in the last 25 years. Teams often run motion away from him. Knowing that he can shut down one side of the field allows us to stack the other side, and that's good for us."

Diel said Cordes is one of the team's vocal leaders.

"Jordan keeps everybody fired up," the coach said. "It's been enjoyable having him play for me the last three seasons. He's not only been a fun player to coach, but just a great person to be around period."

Cordes is one of three seniors on the line who have played together with the varsity for three seasons. The others are defensive end Talon Walker and tackle Riley Bradford. The lone junior is tackle Zechariah Miller. He is a two-year starter.

"We've gotten a lot better as a group these last couple of years. It seems like we've been together forever," Cordes said. "Personally, I think we have one of the best lines in Southern Illinois."

And a great deal of talent mixed with that experience.

Cordes said it is his job as one of the team captains to lead by example - put the necessary work in to help make the team a winner.

"Our senior class has experienced only winning since we were in junior high," he said. "We went to state in baseball, softball, boys and girls basketball, volleyball, cheerleading...just about everything. Our freshman football team went undefeated and our varsity team has been successful the last three years.

"Last year, we made it to the second round of the state playoffs," Cordes said. "This year, we want to go a lot further than the second round. We want this year - our senior year - to be a memorable one. Going to the playoffs was an achievement for sure, but we want a bigger taste of success."

Cordes said the plan is for the team to be playing its best ball when the postseason gets underway in a few weeks.

"It starts this week with our home game with Nashville," he said. "We want to pay them back for beating us last year. We know what it will take to accomplish that. We've been looking forward to this game since last year."

Although Cordes is a big part of the team's defense, he has also contributed to the offense as a tight end.

According to Diel, Cordes has caught three passes for 57 yards (19 yards per catch) and has been an effective blocker.

"Whatever I can do to help the team," Cordes said. "It gives me a lot of pleasure to see my teammates do well."

Cordes said he expects to play collegiate football next fall. He just hasn't decided where yet.

"My dad was a star athlete in high school, but didn't get the opportunity to play in college. I think it would make my dad proud to see me play in college. It's something that I've dreamed about for years."

Cordes said that while college life will be a new life experience for him, he will undoubtedly miss high school football.

"I will definitely miss the brotherhood," he said. "I've been playing sports with so many of these guys since we were all little. That's why winning this year is so important to us. We want to go out on top. It's like we say in practice every day, 'Win the day.' Get 1% better as a player and as a team every day. And that applies to life in general. Get 1% better as a person every day."