Prep Football | Du Quoin's Al Martin has legendary status on the sidelines

“He stuck around as an offensive lineman coach for me in my first couple of years coaching and really allowed me to be my own coach. He lended advice to me, which for him wasn’t a problem and I think it speaks to his character.”

Martin still coaches the freshman offensive lineman at Du Quoin, while also working with the hurdlers after coaching boys track and field for 15 years. Before starting his football career with the Indians, Martin spent six summers working in the coal mining industry and a couple of years as an assistant coach in Carbondale from 1986-87.

It’s needless to say that Martin knew he was entering a solid foundation at Du Quoin.

“I was fortunate that I had a lot of good players to work with and I gained a lot of experience from the coaches I worked under,” said Martin. “Bob was already doing excellent work before I took over in 1988 and we had a good relationship. I was able to bring in some experience to build on his already solid foundation.”

Current head coach Derek Beard ran halfback for Martin in high school and later served 10 years as an assistant coach for Martin before he stepped down. The same brand of hard-nosed running the football and playing good defense is still being put on display at Van Metre Field.