Prep Football | Du Quoin's Al Martin has legendary status on the sidelines

One of the most dominant football coaches in Southern Illinois’ history who still strikes fear into opponents when you mention his name is Du Quoin’s Al Martin.
Martin is a man of humility that would never have to brag about his long list of coaching accomplishments because the numbers and records speak for themselves. Du Quoin football got it’s first taste of the state championship in the fall of 1986-87 under Martin’s predecessor Bob Karnes that ended with a second-place finish to Kankakee Bishop McNamara.
Martin stepped into his first year coaching the Indians two years later to finish the job with a perfect 14-0 record and the long-awaited state title. The football program took off under Martin who accomplished what some people can only dream of with 23-straight playoff appearances, two state championships (1988-89,1992-93), two perfect seasons and a mind-blowing 254-66 career record.
Starting behind center for Martin on the 1992-93 championship team was former Herrin football coach Jason Karnes, who saw a lot of great moments in Du Quoin.
“When you put on that black helmet with the DQ symbol it meant business, said Karnes. “Being able to watch my dad coach before Al Martin and then having the opportunity to play for him is a memory I’ll treasure forever.”
“The morning before our state championship game in ‘92 Coach Martin had to bury his father Charlie (Chuck) Martin.” said Karnes. “The Martin family has always been great to me, my family and to the community. We were all playing for him in that state title game and winning the championship made it extra special.”
When Martin wasn’t coaching football he would be in the classroom teaching special education. “A teacher first and a coach second,” was one more accolade Karnes added to Martin’s resume. You can also refer back to Martin’s “humility,” which is a word that both Karnes and SIU football coach Nick Hill used as a description.
“Coach Martin is probably the most humble person I’ve ever met,” said Karnes. “Who I am now is because of my coaches at Du Quoin High School.”
“I look back and realize what made Coach Martin so special was his humility and his heart to care for people,” said Hill, who played quarterback at Du Quoin from 1999-2002. “A story I like to tell people is before the pandemic, I went up to the Catholic Church with my family for a fish fry and there’s Al Martin bussing and cleaning tables. He’s always been about serving his town and I’d argue that he’s the greatest person in Du Quoin’s history.”
Martin only saw losing records in his final two seasons with Du Quoin before one of his former quarterbacks took over in the 2015. A.J. Hill, brother of Nick Hill, started behind center for Martin in 2007 and 2008. Hill now coaches wide receivers and teaches special education at Rochester High School.
“Coach Martin was always just this larger than life figure to me,” said A.J. Hill. “He made everybody feel like they had a big role and were a big part of the tradition.
“He stuck around as an offensive lineman coach for me in my first couple of years coaching and really allowed me to be my own coach. He lended advice to me, which for him wasn’t a problem and I think it speaks to his character.”
Martin still coaches the freshman offensive lineman at Du Quoin, while also working with the hurdlers after coaching boys track and field for 15 years. Before starting his football career with the Indians, Martin spent six summers working in the coal mining industry and a couple of years as an assistant coach in Carbondale from 1986-87.
It’s needless to say that Martin knew he was entering a solid foundation at Du Quoin.
“I was fortunate that I had a lot of good players to work with and I gained a lot of experience from the coaches I worked under,” said Martin. “Bob was already doing excellent work before I took over in 1988 and we had a good relationship. I was able to bring in some experience to build on his already solid foundation.”
Current head coach Derek Beard ran halfback for Martin in high school and later served 10 years as an assistant coach for Martin before he stepped down. The same brand of hard-nosed running the football and playing good defense is still being put on display at Van Metre Field.
“I’ve known Coach Martin my whole life and he’s like a second dad to me,” said Beard. “He’s always been a really simple person who believes in hard work. He taught me that if you can’t block or tackle you won’t win football games.”
Volunteer work has always been a way for Martin to give back. The faith he practices at the Catholic Church is the same type of good he tries to reflect on his community.
“Without my family I knew I wouldn’t be where I was,” said Martin. “I wanted to be involved with the church and relay so much of what I took from my faith into my kids that didn’t break any school rules.”
