Prep Football | Eleven from region selected to All-State teams

No fewer than 11 Southern Illinois football standouts have been selected All-State or All-State Honorable Mention in a statement released by the Illinois High School Association this week.
Named All-State were: Jalen Elliot, a senior defensive lineman from Marion in Class 5A; Devon Clemons, a senior running back from Murphysboro and Jordan Cordes, a senior defensive end/tight end from Carterville, both in Class 4A; Payton Allen, a senior offensive and defensive lineman from Fairfield, Logan Hunter, a senior offensive and defensive lineman from Johnston City, and Isaac King, a senior running back from Carmi-White County in Class 2A.
Chosen Honorable Mention All-State were: Ethan Rivera, a running back and defensive lineman from Mount Vernon in Class 5A; Andrew Hellriegel, a senior quarterback from Carterville, and senior Ethan Finke, a linebacker and running back from Murphysboro in Class 4A; Wyatt Upton, a senior running back and linebacker from Benton in Class 3A; and Isiah Watson, a senior running back and defensive back from Johnston City in Class 2A.
