Prep Football | End of an Era: Indians end Mules' 37-game BDC win streak

JOHNSTON CITY – As the postgame celebration swirled around him, Austin Brown summed up Johnston City’s mindset the best.
“We had nothing to lose and everything to prove,” he said.
Consider everything proved, at least in terms of stopping a five-year streak.
Brown, Corbin Hickey, Heath Neibch and Connor Mowery all came up with multiple big plays as the Indians ended Fairfield’s 37-game Black Diamond Conference run of dominance with a wild 28-26 win Friday night at Davison Field. Mowery made the final big play, stepping in front of an Eric Rodgers pass and returning it 22 yards to the Mules’ 33 with 1:25 left. With Fairfield out of timeouts, all Johnston City had to do was take two knees to seal the verdict.
The result puts the BDC in play for the Indians (2-1, 2-0 BDC) and means Fairfield (2-1, 2-1), which hadn’t lost a conference game since Eldorado beat it in 2016, will need help if it is to continue its reign atop the conference.
“It still hasn’t sunk in yet,” Johnston City coach Todd Thomas said.
How Brown, who’s verbally committed to Wisconsin, started the second half might not sink in with anyone for a while. He appeared cornered on the opening kickoff return of the half, but turned a possible 10-yard gain into an 85-yard touchdown by reversing field, breaking multiple tackles and outrunning the last defender, who had an angle on him.
And Brown’s teammates made plenty of highlight-video contributions. Hickey caught seven passes for 146 yards, including a 52-yard catch-and-run over the middle late in the third quarter that set up Neibch’s 4-yard scoring run with 0.8 seconds left that made it 28-20. Neibch overcame three first half turnovers to throw for 174 yards on 10 of 18 accuracy, hitting 5 of 6 second half passes and using his mobility to avoid the pass rush.
“I love seeing my guys make plays like that,” Brown said. “Football’s an 11-man game. One guy can’t win it by himself.”
That was illustrated by the final four minutes. After the Mules pulled within two points on a 38-yard touchdown run by Jay Mooring with 3:47 left, they went for the tie. However, the Indians stuffed an inside reverse.
Johnston City gave up 186 second-half yards, but made up for it by forcing five turnovers and converting them into 15 points that were enough to decide the outcome.
“We hung with it tonight,” Mowery said.
Mooring finished with a game-high 122 yards on 12 rushes, 101 of those coming after halftime. Konnor Dagg added 74 yards and two short scoring runs on 17 attempts.
Fairfield started the game in the best way possible – by scoring on the opening kickoff. Noah Barger fielded a squib kick at the Mules’ 22, picked his way through traffic on the left sideline and ran 78 untouched yards for a 6-0 lead 14 seconds into the game.
After McGwire Taylor intercepted Neibch on Johnston City’s second play, Fairfield then played the next five minutes in about the worst way possible. A three-and-out led to a low punt snap that set up the Indians at the 12. Neibch hit Hickey on a fade pattern for a 9-yard touchdown two plays later.
Three plays after the kickoff, Mowery pounced on a Mules’ fumble at the 12. Isiah Watson cashed that in on third down with a gorgeous 11-yard run up the middle that saw him make two exquisite cuts to elude defenders for a 14-6 advantage at the 6:40 mark.
Fairfield controlled most of the last quarter and a half, but Johnston City’s defense gave up just a 2-yard touchdown run by Dagg with 3:51 left in the half. The Indians came up with two goal-line stands, stopping Dagg inside the 1 on a 4th-and-goal run with 10:56 remaining, then recovering a fumble at the 6.
The Mules owned possession for more than 16 minutes of the half, but managed just 78 total yards on 33 plays. They collected only 52 yards on 26 rushes as Johnston City overloaded the tackle box and tackled well.
Neibch threw for 77 yards, finding Hickey four times for 61 yards. Brown touched the ball just twice, one a 17-yard run after the first goal-line stand, but laid a spate of big hits defensively. He sent Fairfield star Camden Robbins to the sideline in the first quarter with a shoulder injury after a perfect form tackle. Robbins didn’t return.
618-351-5086