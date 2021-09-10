Prep Football | End of an Era: Indians end Mules' 37-game BDC win streak

After McGwire Taylor intercepted Neibch on Johnston City’s second play, Fairfield then played the next five minutes in about the worst way possible. A three-and-out led to a low punt snap that set up the Indians at the 12. Neibch hit Hickey on a fade pattern for a 9-yard touchdown two plays later.

Three plays after the kickoff, Mowery pounced on a Mules’ fumble at the 12. Isiah Watson cashed that in on third down with a gorgeous 11-yard run up the middle that saw him make two exquisite cuts to elude defenders for a 14-6 advantage at the 6:40 mark.

Fairfield controlled most of the last quarter and a half, but Johnston City’s defense gave up just a 2-yard touchdown run by Dagg with 3:51 left in the half. The Indians came up with two goal-line stands, stopping Dagg inside the 1 on a 4th-and-goal run with 10:56 remaining, then recovering a fumble at the 6.

The Mules owned possession for more than 16 minutes of the half, but managed just 78 total yards on 33 plays. They collected only 52 yards on 26 rushes as Johnston City overloaded the tackle box and tackled well.

Neibch threw for 77 yards, finding Hickey four times for 61 yards. Brown touched the ball just twice, one a 17-yard run after the first goal-line stand, but laid a spate of big hits defensively. He sent Fairfield star Camden Robbins to the sideline in the first quarter with a shoulder injury after a perfect form tackle. Robbins didn’t return.

