Prep Football | Fairfield bouncing back from rare loss

By its recent standards, this is an unusual football season for Fairfield.

Coming into their Black Diamond Conference home game Friday night with Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton, the Mules are 4-1. That would be cause for celebration most places, but for a program that saw a 37-game conference winning streak end on Sept. 10 at Johnston City, it’s been a different experience.

But as coach Justin Townsend is quick to point out, it hasn’t necessarily been a bad experience.

“Something we’re not accustomed to doing is losing in the conference,” he conceded, “but you have to point out that Johnston City is a very good football team. They were able to beat us, but I told the guys it doesn’t have to define our season.

“We can learn a bit about ourselves and try to be a better team come playoff time.”

And what Fairfield has learned is that it’s built up the kind of depth that will help a team withstand more than a little adversity. It’s missed players due to COVID-19, it’s played multiple games without key seniors like Camdem Robbins and McGwire Taylor, and it’s had to work hard for half its wins.

But the Mules have shown, if nothing else, that they can rally in the second half to win games. That they did so on Sept. 3 to beat Sesser-Valier 34-22 looks better with every convincing Red Devil win, and that they rallied again Friday night to nip surprising Carmi-White County 30-28 was another testament to their grit.

“You know, the top of the conference is much-improved,” Townsend said. “Carmi and Sesser are legitimate teams, much improved from the spring. Even though we lost to Johnston City, we feel like we’re in a very good place. I feel like our best football is ahead of us.”

That might be in part because Fairfield has unearthed a couple of promising young running backs to help make up for the loss of Robbins and Taylor. Fullback Konnor Dagg is the third-leading rusher in the BDC with 473 yards, averaging nearly seven yards per carry. Sophomore Jay Mooring is fourth at 405 yards.

Then there’s senior Noah Barger, who has returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and become a not-so-secret weapon of sorts. Barger compiled 120 total yards and two scores last week against Carmi-White County.

But he blew up social media for a play that didn’t even result in a touchdown. Late in the first half, Barger offered up his impression of Odell Beckham, Jr.’s incredible catch as a member of the New York Giants in 2014, making a one-hand grab while falling backwards after being interfered with by a helpless defender.

Townsend was downright flabbergasted that Barger’s play was ranked only third by the IHSA on its top five list on social media this week.

“It was a ridiculous catch; it should have been number one,” Townsend said. “That’s a kid who wasn’t playing until the spring … he has just come up huge for us.”

CZR’s visit heralds a favorable stretch of schedule that could help fuel a Mules’ surge. Their final three games are against sub-.500 teams and they presently are off in Week 9, thanks to Vienna-Goreville aborting its season in late August.

Townsend is hoping to find a non-conference game to end the season.

“We’re playing it week-by-week and I think we’ll have opportunities to get a game,” he said. “I don’t like to miss games; you never know what’s going to happen any more.”

