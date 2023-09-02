ELDORADO – Senior running back Latrael Snyder rushed for 75 yards on 15 carries and scored two touchdowns Friday to lift the Fairfield Mules to a 32-18 Black Diamond Conference victory over host Eldorado.

Fellow senior Jay Snyder collected 79 yards on 11 carries and senior Trey Mason added 66 yards on 12 rushing attempts.

Freshman quarterback Jaylen Maners completed all three passes he attempted for 104 yards. Two of his passes went to touchdowns. Mason had two of the three catches for 92 yards and a score. Senior Landon Harrelson had one catch for 12 yards and a score.

The Eagles received rushing touchdowns from sophomore Maddex Rash (seven carries for 24 yards) and junior Jake Phelps (five carries for 25 yards). Top rusher was senior quarterback Colton Patrick with 56 yards on 11 carries. Junior Jameson Molinarolo added 18 yard on the ground on five carries.

Patrick completed 6-of-8 passes for 53 yards and a touchdown. The recipient of that TD toss was junior Ryne Cox, who had two catches for 44 yards. Junior Oliver Burtis had two catches for five yards. Rash finished with one catch for four yards and sophomore Drayson Grathler had one catch for no yards.

“This was a good bounce back win for us on the road after a tough loss last week to Freeburg,” said Mules head coach Justin Townsend. “I thought we corrected a lot of mistakes from Week 1 and played a much cleaner game. Our senior backs ran well and our young line and freshman quarterback get better each week.”

The Mules drew first blood, scoring with 5:47 to play in the opening quarter when Maners connected with Harrelson for a 12-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion was good for an 8-0 lead.

With 9:11 to play in the second period, Latrael Snyder scored from three yards out. Again, the two-point conversion was good, increasing the lead to 16-0.

The Eagles countered with 2:40 left in the half when Rash scored on a two-yard run. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the deficit at 10 points at 16-6.

The Mules responded with another touchdown right before intermission as Snyder scored for a second time – this one from three yards out and less than 30 seconds showing on the clock. Mason ran in the two-point conversion, upping the Mules’ lead to 24-6.

Eldorado got back on the board with 2:50 to play in the third period when Phelps scored on an eight-yard run. The two-point conversion failed, leaving Fairfield on top 24-12.

Fairfield put the game away with 14 seconds left in the third quarter when Maners threw a 48-yard scoring strike to Mason. The two-point conversion run was good to extend the advantage to 20 points at 32-12.

The Eagles closed out the scoring with a 16-yard TD pass from Patrick to Cox. The conversion run failed.

Now 1-1, the Mules host Sesser-Valier Friday in a key Black Diamond Conference battle. The Eagles, who are also 1-1, travel to undefeated Johnston City Friday.