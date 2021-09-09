Prep Football | Fairfield takes BDC streak to Johnston City

“They remind me of the Anna-Jonesboro teams I played when I was at Pinckneyville,” he said. “You come back every year and they are just as good, if not better, than they were the year before.”

The Mules (2-0, 2-0) have opened with 52-8 and 34-20 victories over Eldorado and Sesser-Valier, respectively. They actually trailed the Red Devils 14-12 at halftime, the first time they’ve been in that position in a Diamond game since their last loss to Eldorado in 2016.

Veteran coach Justin Townsend was happy to see them respond in a positive manner.

“I thought it was good for us to learn about ourselves a little bit,” he said. “When you can regroup as a staff and team and make adjustments and the kids respond, that usually bodes well for you as a team.”

The Indians did some bouncing back of their own last week against Eldorado. After eating a 30-6 loss at home to Nashville in Week 1 – a game that was arranged on 48 hours’ notice after each team had a COVID-19 cancellation by its original opponent – they learned from that experience.

It was the response Thomas hoped to see.