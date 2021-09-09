Prep Football | Fairfield takes BDC streak to Johnston City

It's been a while since a Black Diamond Conference game has been talked about and looked forward to as much as Fairfield’s trip to Johnston City Friday night.
The Mules’ 37-game winning streak against conference teams might face its stiffest test against the Indians, led by Wisconsin commit Austin Brown and quarterback Heath Neibch, a West Frankfort transfer who threw for four touchdowns last week in a 55-0 rout of Eldorado.
Heightening the anticipation is that the teams didn’t play last spring in a COVID-19 shortened six-game schedule. This will be the first time they’ve met since 2019.
“We shared the conference title last spring and we feel like this will be the game that decides it,” said Fairfield senior Camden Robbins, a Murray State commitment. “We’ve been waiting for it and it’s been a game that’s been talked about for a while.
“When a team like ours goes up against a player of Austin Brown’s caliber, it’s always a big matchup.”
This one seems to check off every box: Star power, solid line play on both sides of the ball, good fan bases and a big game atmosphere. Davison Field, which can get loud without much of a crowd, figures to be rocking by the 7 p.m. kickoff.
Johnston City coach Todd Thomas compares Fairfield’s current run through the Diamond to Carterville’s dominance in the 90s and early 2000s. The former Pinckneyville coach dipped back into his SIRR Mississippi days to find another comparison.
“They remind me of the Anna-Jonesboro teams I played when I was at Pinckneyville,” he said. “You come back every year and they are just as good, if not better, than they were the year before.”
The Mules (2-0, 2-0) have opened with 52-8 and 34-20 victories over Eldorado and Sesser-Valier, respectively. They actually trailed the Red Devils 14-12 at halftime, the first time they’ve been in that position in a Diamond game since their last loss to Eldorado in 2016.
Veteran coach Justin Townsend was happy to see them respond in a positive manner.
“I thought it was good for us to learn about ourselves a little bit,” he said. “When you can regroup as a staff and team and make adjustments and the kids respond, that usually bodes well for you as a team.”
The Indians did some bouncing back of their own last week against Eldorado. After eating a 30-6 loss at home to Nashville in Week 1 – a game that was arranged on 48 hours’ notice after each team had a COVID-19 cancellation by its original opponent – they learned from that experience.
It was the response Thomas hoped to see.
“It wasn’t ideal,” he said of the loss to Nashville, “but it was good for the kids. Not playing a game in Week 1 after practicing for three weeks wouldn’t have been idea. We needed to play, even if it turned out like it did. You see what you can and can’t do.”
And what Thomas saw his team could do was open up the offense. Neibch’s arrival enabled Thomas to make Brown a slash – part receiver, part running back – and move him around the field to create difficult matchups for the defense.
In fact, Thomas says Brown’s presence can also slow a defense down.
“They have to be aware of where he’s at,” Thomas said.
If anyone in the Diamond will be aware of where Brown’s at and how to contain him, it’s probably going to be Fairfield. The difference in this game is likely going to be which team can prevent big plays.
Which means someone’s defensive line has to beat the opponent’s offensive front.
“I’d say they’re the most improved team in Southern Illinois the last couple of years,” Townsend said of Johnston City, “and it’s because they’ve improved the most up front. They’ve got a lot of athletes all over the field.”