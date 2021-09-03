Prep Football | Following the script: Carterville rolls to win over Herrin

CARTERVILLE — On the night that Carterville celebrated the 25-year anniversary of its 1996 Class 3A football championship, the script demanded a dominant Lions win.
Andrew Hellriegel, Townsend Barton, Blake Burkey and a swarming defense made it happen.
Scoring on seven straight possessions and completely stifling Herrin’s attack, Carterville bounced back from last week’s road loss at a good Benton squad with a 46-6 blowout Friday night.
“Once we got that first score,” said Hellriegel, “you could just see us get more confident. We hit the holes harder, the line blocked better and we just followed our rules.”
Hellriegel played a near-flawless game to lead the barrage. The junior quarterback hit 13 of 14 passes for 172 yards and two scores while adding 83 yards on 12 rushes. His one incompletion just missed Townsend Barton running free down the left-side numbers in the first quarter.
For coach Brett Diel, who played on that 1996 team, it was simply another demonstration of how a team improves most from the first game to the second.
“You always think your team is ready to go for the first game, but then you realize how many things you need to work on after that,” he said. “I thought tonight was a good bounceback for us. Now we have a bit of a winning streak going.”
Ethan Lannom rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries, including a 1-yard plunge with 4:02 left in the third quarter that cranked up a continuously running clock for the game’s remainder.
Blake Burkey caught six passes for 122 yards and two scores, repeatedly exploiting a mismatch on the perimeter. Even blanket coverage didn't help, like when Hellriegel dropped a 36-yard dime over the middle right into Burkey's mitts late in the first half.
“We nickel and dimed them at the start and then we hit some deep balls,” Hellriegel said.
Carterville’s only empty possession of the first half was its first drive, but even then, a tone was set. It was able to get a good run-pass mix going and the only reason it failed was a bad snap on 4th-and-1 at the Herrin 28 that resulted in a 9-yard loss.
When the Lions cut out mistakes on their second drive, the scoring barrage started. Lannom’s 5-yard run with 3:55 left in the first quarter capped a 49-yard drive that needed just four plays. A 4th-and-12 incompletion set up Carterville on the plus side of the 50.
Townsend Barton then unleashed his blazing speed on the Lions’ next two snaps. Diel said before the season that he wanted to get Barton more touches as a running back. He showed why with 33 and 54-yard touchdown runs 57 seconds apart, bridging the first two quarters.
Both were jet sweeps that displayed Barton’s breakaway wheels. He made one cut on each run and outran defenders that had angles on him. When his damage was cleared, it was 19-0 20 seconds into the second quarter.
Then Hellriegel got into the scoring act. His 9-yard dart on a slant to Burkey at the 7:40 mark of the second quarter made it 26-0. Burkey got inside his defender, broke a tackle around the 5 and lunged into the end zone.
With 37.4 seconds left before halftime, Hellriegel capped an almost perfect first half by hitting Burkey on a 26-yard scoring strike for a 33-0 cushion.
The 33-point halftime margin was a perfect illustration of where the teams stood. Carterville outgained the Tigers 342-65 and picked up 13 first downs while ceding only two.
Herrin got its only points with 4:39 left in the game when Evan Young intercepted a pass and went 25 yards for a touchdown.
The Tigers managed just 139 yards and six first downs, committing four turnovers and drawing 10 penalties.