Prep Football | Following the script: Carterville rolls to win over Herrin

Ethan Lannom rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries, including a 1-yard plunge with 4:02 left in the third quarter that cranked up a continuously running clock for the game’s remainder.

Blake Burkey caught six passes for 122 yards and two scores, repeatedly exploiting a mismatch on the perimeter. Even blanket coverage didn't help, like when Hellriegel dropped a 36-yard dime over the middle right into Burkey's mitts late in the first half.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We nickel and dimed them at the start and then we hit some deep balls,” Hellriegel said.

Carterville’s only empty possession of the first half was its first drive, but even then, a tone was set. It was able to get a good run-pass mix going and the only reason it failed was a bad snap on 4th-and-1 at the Herrin 28 that resulted in a 9-yard loss.

When the Lions cut out mistakes on their second drive, the scoring barrage started. Lannom’s 5-yard run with 3:55 left in the first quarter capped a 49-yard drive that needed just four plays. A 4th-and-12 incompletion set up Carterville on the plus side of the 50.