Prep Football | Gordon named new Christopher coach

CHRISTOPHER — Grant Gordon knows how to make an entrance.

The 20-year-old Christopher High School graduate of 2020 was hired late last month by the Christopher School Board to serve as the varsity football coach.

Although unsubstantiated, the word circulating the internet this week is that Gordon is not only the youngest Bearcats head coach ever, but the youngest head football coach in America.

Gordon, who quarterbacked the Bearcats just two and a half years ago, replaces Anthony Hargrove, who recently accepted an assistant coaching position at a small South Carolina college.

"It was an exciting time for me when I got the call that I had been given the job," said Gordon, a full-time accounting student at Southern Illinois University. "However the process was going to work out after I applied for the job... I was OK with it. I am very confident in myself and believe I am capable of doing a good job as head coach."

Gordon said his first move was to introduce himself to both the Christopher and Zeigler-Royalton student bodies. And that includes the junior high schools. Counting incoming freshmen through seniors, about 70 students signed up to play football this fall between the two schools.

"The next step will be a players and parents meeting after school is out for the year," Gordon said. We will also participate in summer camps in June and some seven-on-seven tournaments in Benton and Du Quoin. Practice sessions will get underway in July. Weight training has already begun.

"My parents were excited for me and a lot of my friends were shocked that I got the job," Gordon added. "But the main things is that they are all happy for me. I've heard the rumor that I am the youngest coach in the country, but that's not important to me. I didn't apply for the job for that reason. I applied because I enjoyed playing here and I have enjoyed being an assistant coach the last two years. There is a lot of work ahead for me to do and I want to get started right away."

Gordon said he is concerned somewhat about working football around his schoolwork, but pointed out that he takes several of his classes online. Those classes that require in-person attendance all meet in the morning hours.

"I've always loved to be involved with football," he said. "Like I said, I have a lot of work to do. Can't wait to get started."

Christopher Athletic Director Josh McCurren said he is looking forward to working with Gordon on a regular basis.

"We're excited to have Grant here as head coach," he said. "He brings a lot of energy to the job and he also has playing experience and some coaching experience, having been here the past two seasons."

McCurren, himself a former head football coach for the Bearcats, said age will not hold Gordon back.

"I don't think so. Grant is very mature for his age and is one of the hardest workers I know. He is already doing a good job of getting kids interested in coming out for football this fall. If we keep half the kids who say they will play, we will be in good shape."

McCurren added that Gordon has a "good connection" with the students and believes his passion for the game will pay big dividends for the Bearcats.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0