Prep Football | Harrisburg and Benton set to battle for first place

Tonight, first place in the SIRR Ohio Division is on the line when the undefeated Benton Rangers host the 4-1 Harrisburg Bulldogs at Tabor Field.

“I’m real happy with our team chemistry - our kids really enjoy playing with and for each other,” said Benton coach Justin Groves. “We still have some things to improve on and we’re looking forward to wiping the slate clean for the second half of the season. Harrisburg is going to be a big test for us.”

Benton comes in with a 5-0 overall record and 2-0 in the conference standings while Harrisburg is also 2-0 in the Ohio with its only loss being in week three, 41-22, to Salem at home.

“We’ve just crossed the halfway point and are two games into Ohio Division play, so anytime you have a chance to win the conference you have to be happy,” Groves said. “We also plan to make the playoffs, so it would be real nice to go in with some momentum and that starts this week with Harrisburg coming to town for our Homecoming. They have some momentum, so we’re going to have to play our best football.”

The Rangers beat Harrisburg on the road during the spring season, 42-0, and 54-0 in 2019 at home after losing three of the previous four games to the Bulldogs.

“We’ve been telling our boys that you can’t look past any game, but this game is the one we’ve had in the back of our minds we’ve been getting ready for,” said Harrisburg coach Matt Griffith. “The last two times we’ve gone against them they have beaten us 96-0, but we’re telling the boys we’re starting a new program, a new environment and a new culture, so if you want to put yourself up there for respect of going for the conference title then you have to take on the No. 1 team. We have everything to prove to show we’re not just a flash in the pan and are an actual contender for the conference title. Our goal as a team is to prove we’re a winning program and to this point we’re doing that. Our mindset for the rest of the season is that from here on out every game is a playoff game.”

Besides being undefeated Benton has also been almost unstoppable on offense and defense. The Rangers are averaging 43.4 points a game and have just one turnover in the first five games - an interception last week. They have fumbled the ball only one time, and recovered it.

“Our offensive line has been a bright spot all season,” Groves said. “Quarterback Keegan Glover is a kid we can count on week in and week out and our run game is coming together. There are a lot of things pointing in the right direction.”

Glover has 15 touchdown passes this season completing 68.7 percent of his passes for 887 yards and only the one interception. The senior is also the leading rusher with 280 yards on 32 carries and seven touchdowns scored.

In the 2019 game against the Bulldogs, Glover tossed a team-record seven touchdown passes completing 13-of-20 passes for 223 yards with one interception and last spring Glover completed 16-of-18 passes for 184 yards and two touchdown passes with no interceptions.

Reid Baumgarte is the leading receiver with 17 catches for 299 yards and eight touchdown catches.

Defensively Benton has been even better giving up just six total points - a touchdown late in the second quarter of the first game - and have since not given up a point in 18 straight quarters, including holding Sparta to negative 23 yards in week two.

The Ranger defense has forced 12 turnovers on seven fumble recoveries and five interceptions, including a state record tying 109-yard interception return for a touchdown by Baumgarte.

“Our defense at all three levels is good,” Groves said. “Our secondary kids are obviously good. Our linebackers fly around and make a lot of plays. Our defensive line was a group we were concerned about coming into the season because we graduated so many, but they’ve improved week in and week out gobbling up blockers to free up our linebackers.”

Benton is coming off a 41-0 win over West Frankfort to win the Traveling Trophy for the third year in a row where the defense held the Red Birds to 50 yards on 40 plays. Glover tossed three touchdown passes covering 57 yards to Wyatt Upton and two to Baumgarte, 22 and 34 yards.

Harrisburg comes in averaging 31.8 points a game while giving up just 13.8. But if you take away the 41 points the Bulldogs gave up to Salem, the Harrisburg defense is giving up just seven points a game.

Last week the Bulldogs trailed Massac County 14-0 at the half and 22-16 late in the fourth quarter before tying the game with 18 seconds remaining and winning it in overtime, 30-22.

Senior running back Bryant Lester was the workhorse against the Patriots rushing for 121 yards on 28 carries with three touchdowns and three two-point conversions scored.

“Our offense is ground and pound and Lester is the batting ram,” Griffith said. “The game last Friday, we needed that, and he was the one who took it right up the gut to get us three to five yards a play.”

Quarterback Ben Gulley completed just 3-of-12 passes for 22 yards, but one of the senior’s completions was an 18-yard touchdown pass to junior running back Ross Rider.

In the overtime Lester scored on a three-yard run and added the two-point conversion. The defense then stepped up to stop a 4th-and-goal from the five a yard short to seal the win.

Lester also was a beast on defense forcing a fumble and returning the ball 45 yards to the Patriots 35 setting up the Rider touchdown pass to tie the game. The extra point kick was partially blocked to send the game into overtime.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0