Prep Football | Harrisburg High School honors two at field dedication

HARRISBURG — Friday night was a special night for Harrisburg Bulldogs sports fans, really for the entire community.

Just prior to the home football game with Massac County, the school district named the new fieldhouse on the north end of the complex after longtime Bulldogs head football coach Al Way. School officials also named the soccer field after the late Michael Herrin.

"I'm very appreciative of the recognition," Way said. "It makes me feel good to think they would want to do something like this for me. Because the football field was already named Taylor Field, I didn't have any idea they would name the fieldhouse after me. It was quite unexpected."

Way said the fieldhouse is home to new locker rooms and weight rooms and will also house a golf simulator, concession stand, restrooms and more.

"I just hope the kids appreciate how nice this new facility is," Way said. "It's top of the line."

Way began his coaching career at Harrisburg in 1977 as the offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs under Ken Joggerst. He became head coach in 1981 and kept that position through the 2001 season, which included the school's one and only state championship in 2000.

After a four-year hiatus, he returned to the sidelines as head coach for one season in 2005 - the same year he retired as a teacher - and then for two more seasons in 2015 and 2016. He has assisted several years, too.

"I was fortunate to coach with some great assistants over the years. They were as local as could be. And of course, I was blessed to have some outstanding players. You don't win if you don't have kids who can play the game. Many of those kids simply loved to play football."

Way also offered his highest praise for his wife, Michele.

"I couldn't have coached football for 50 years without her support," he said. "I can't say enough about how important she was to my success."

Way said there are almost too many wondrous memories to list, but a couple that come to mind were beating Mount Carmel in the season opener (1-14) in the state championship year of 2000 and then following that up with a 49-17 laugher over that same Golden Aces ballclub in the state playoffs. Both were home games.

"Another one of my favorites was upsetting Anna-Jonesboro in 1985 in a driving rain, 7-0. They were the preseason No. 1 ranked team in the state and had just won state the year before," Way said.

MICHAEL HERRIN

Not to be overlooked Friday is the new soccer field being dedicated in the name of Michael Herrin.

Michael was a soccer enthusiast who traveled around the region and even to Europe to play the game that he loved before dying in an automobile accident his sophomore year of high school in 2001 at the age of 15. Largely because of his passion for the sport, Harrisburg High School soon thereafter added soccer to its collection of sports offered.

His father, Dr. Roger Herrin, said Friday that he and his family are "honored" to be part of the dedication ceremony.

"We had family come in from Florida and Chicago to be a part of this tonight," said Herrin, who served a few years as chairman of the board on the SIU Board of Trustees not long ago. "I'm also happy for Al Way with the fieldhouse dedication. It is much deserved. I have to say this is one of the nicer facilities in all of Southern Illinois."

The soccer field has an artificial surface and is decorated with both dark and light green patches. The endzones are purple to highlight the school colors.

"One of the most impressive things to me is that even though soccer is not a major sport in this region, there are more college scholarships awarded in soccer than there are in football or basketball. It warms my heart when former players from Harrisburg tell me they never would have received a scholarship had it not been for a soccer program here at Harrisburg."

This November will mark the 14th Annual Michael Herrin Memorial Soccer Tournament in the community.