Prep Football | Harrisburg needs a win over Carterville to clinch a playoff spot

CARTERVILLE — Whereas the Carterville Lions have clinched a state playoff spot with a 6-2 overall record, Harrisburg is only playoff eligible at 5-3. That makes this Friday's non-conference showdown in Carterville almost a must-win scenario for the boys from Saline County.

"Win and we're in. Lose and we're on the bubble waiting to see if we get in at 5-4," said first-year Bulldogs head coach Matt Griffith. Harrisburg hasn't reached the playoffs since 2015.

"This needs to be a statement game from our boys. Carterville's a good team and has played a good schedule. They have some fine athletes with good team speed, especially defensively. They fly to the ball. We're going to have to finish our blocks if we want to have a chance to move the ball and win."

Harrisburg's losses have come against Benton, Salem and Murphysboro-Elverado. Wins have come against Cerro Gordo, Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton, Massac County, West Frankfort and Herrin - the latter a 28-26 overtime thriller at Herrin.

"That was huge," Griffith said. "We knew we had to play well to win and the boys performed well. When it got to overtime, we got the job done, scoring the touchdown and then the two-point conversion. That put all the pressure on Herrin. To beat Carterville, we have to not only block well on offense, but find a way to slow down their high-powered offense."

Leading that offense for the Lions is junior quarterback Andrew Hellriegel. He is joined in the backfield by junior halfback Nolan Hartford and senior running back Townsend Barton. Top playmaking receivers are juniors Blake Burkey with 29 catches and Peyton Bittle with 25.

"Those five guys have pretty much carried us offensively," said Lions head coach Brett Diel. "We have to take advantage of our athleticism and speed - make Harrisburg have to defend us from sideline to sideline. If we can do that, we should be in pretty good shape."

Carterville has posted wins to date over Herrin, Murphysboro-Elverado, Du Quoin, Anna-Jonesboro, Madison and Pinckneyville. The only losses have come at the hands of River-to-River Conference league champions, Nashville (Mississippi Division) and Benton (Ohio Division).

Diel said the Lions may already have punched their ticket to the playoffs, but there is still plenty to play for in Week 9.

"If we can beat Harrisburg, that makes us 7-2 and all but guarantees us a home playoff game, and we haven't had a home playoff game since 2014. That's what makes this game so important to us."

Diel said the Lions will try to slow the power running game of Harrisburg senior fullback Bryant Lester.

"We will definitely have to get a lot of hats on him with his size."

While Lester is the leading ground gainer for the Bulldogs, he is not the only threat. Halfbacks Ross Rider, Sam Martin and Tysen Satterfield can all run the football. Ben Gulley will also throw the ball as he directs the offense from his quarterback slot. Satterfield is one of his primary targets out of the backfield.

Expected to lead the charge defensively for Carterville are junior end Jordan Cordes and senior middle linebacker Ivan Jones.

"I'm just happy to be playing this game on our turf," Diel said.

From a health standpoint, Griffith said the Bulldogs hope to return lineman Cooper Phailin to the fold after sustaining an ankle injury earlier this season.

According to Diel, the only player expected to miss the game Friday for the Lions is lineman Charlie Howerton.

