Prep Football | Harrisburg rolls to win over Massac County

HARRISBURG — They dedicated the new fieldhouse at Taylor Field Friday night in honor of former Harrisburg coach Al Way, who won 187 games and a state title during two successful stints as the school’s football coach.

Then the current Bulldogs put on an offensive display Way and everyone else wearing purple in the old stadium could appreciate.

Scoring on five of six first half possessions, Harrisburg notched their fourth straight win with a 42-0 SIRR Ohio rout of outmatched Massac County.

Ross Rider led the onslaught with three touchdowns on his only three carries of the game, while Karmello Downey added 120 yards on just four attempts. Quarterback Owen Rann wasn’t to be outdone, throwing for 102 yards and a score.

Rider said the Bulldogs “learned a cheap lesson” from last week’s 20-14 win at West Frankfort.

“We made a lot of mistakes last week,” he said. “This week, we came out with a great mentality. We had an amazing crowd and a lot of energy coming out of the locker room. If we play like that the rest of the year, we’re going to win some games.”

The Bulldogs (4-1, 2-0) wasted no time exerting their physical superiority and massive speed advantage. After forcing a 3-and-out to start the game, they went 3-and-in on their first possession. Rider did the honors, bursting 15 yards up the middle at the 8:45 mark of the first quarter.

It was literally the only time he would be touched for the game’s remainder. The next time Harrisburg got the ball, Rider zoomed 42 yards off the right side, literally looking like he came out of a starting block, to make it 14-0 with 6:05 remaining.

Rider upped the margin to 21-0 when he zipped 17 yards on a well-blocked trap off right guard with 2:45 left in the quarter. The Bulldogs’ three scoring drives in the period took a total of eight plays.

The Patriots (2-3, 0-2), which dropped their third straight, generated one chance at a score with a 61-yard pass from Brody Smallman to Kris Garnett late in the first quarter that got them to the Harrisburg 5.

Massac County punched inside the 1 on the second quarter’s first play, but a fumble on third down was recovered by the Bulldogs’ Travis Fann at the 10. It took Harrisburg two plays to cover 90 yards. Downey zoomed the final 77 to increase the margin to 28-0.

Rann made his contribution to the scoring 1:54 before halftime, flipping a short pass over the middle that Braden Burtis lugged into the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown. And even when something appeared to go wrong, like a fumbled snap on the PAT try, holder Jack Ford still turned it into a 2-point conversion.

How dominant was the Bulldogs’ offense in the first half? They ran only 14 plays from scrimmage but gained 312 yards and picked up 10 first downs.

“All the glory goes to the offensive line tonight,” Rider said. “Karmello Downey had some amazing carries and our entire offense clicked. We have a lot of athletic talent and as the weeks have gone on, we’ve started to play together. Our talent really stands out.”

The Bulldogs put the running clock into play for the game’s final 21:58 when Downey squirted in from the 2 on their first possession of the second half.

Harrisburg allowed just 179 total yards, generating 10 lost-yardage plays with good penetration and sound tackling. Massac County tried to eat up clock with a power running game, but managed only 120 yards on 49 attempts.

There will be more difficult challenges ahead for the Bulldogs, like next Friday night when Benton comes to town. But for this night, they could savor the display they put up in front of the coach who won a lot of games on their sideline.

“Coach Way has been a model for me and one of the greatest coaches of all time in Southern Illinois,” Rider said. “This is a great testament for what he’s done for this community and this program.”