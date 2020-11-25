Prep Football | Harrisburg's perfect season stands test of time 20 years later

A generation of football teams and players have cycled through Southern Illinois since the area’s last state championship.
The 2000 Harrisburg Bulldogs went 14-0 and had just one close game en route to the Class 3A title. But it wasn’t just that they went unbeaten and steamrolled almost everyone they played. It was also a story of what some would call a perfect storm.
The confluence of talent, experience, coaching and desire meeting at the junction of history and legacy.
“It’s one of those things that you never think is going to happen,” said coach Al Way. “It’s the top of the mountain you think you’ll never get to.”
How did Harrisburg scale the mountain?
‘We were going to go undefeated’
In November 1999, the Bulldogs made the long trip to Mount Carmel for the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. They were riddled by injuries during a 6-3 season and were no match for the Golden Aces, bowing out 26-7.
The multitude of ailments was a legitimate excuse, but the team’s core knew they were running out of alibis. For guys like guard/linebacker Tyler Rumsey, 2000 was their last chance to get it right.
“Before we packed up and left on the bus, our group was talking about next year,” he said. “We were going to go undefeated and win the state championship.”
Harrisburg certainly went into 2000 with a proven group of players. Rumsey was a tackling machine at middle linebacker. Kyle Smithpeters was the leader and confident athlete any team needed at quarterback. Guys like Brad Brachear, Nathan Potts, Mike Hancock and Braden Jones could make a big play any time they touched the ball.
One group of people around the state weren’t fooled by the Bulldogs’ quick exit from the 1999 playoffs. In the preseason Associated Press poll, Harrisburg was ranked No. 1.
“That was a surprise, because we had a lot of injuries and spiraled down the second half of the season,” Way said of the preseason plaudits. “We thought we could be pretty good because we had a lot of kids coming back from the year before.”
Sooner instead of later, the state found out just how good Harrisburg was.
‘That really got our hopes up’
First up in 2000 was a chance for revenge. The same Mount Carmel team that eliminated the Bulldogs in 1999 lined up across from it for the season opener. Harrisburg exacted its vengeance with a 21-14 verdict.
But for Way, the eye-opener came the following week. The Bulldogs met Du Quoin in what he saw as an important game. The Indians always fielded good teams under coach Al Martin, and beating them was a night’s work. Only this time, Harrisburg took Du Quoin to the woodshed for a 35-0 beatdown.
There was no letdown the following week at Boonville, Ind. Way unleashed Smithpeters that week, and he threw a pair of long touchdown passes that opened up the tackle box for the Bulldogs’ stable of backs. They lugged a 47-20 decision across the state line.
“I would say the Du Quoin game was the one that showed me something,” Way said. “They’ve always been a good measuring stick for us. And against Boonville, we saw that we had some versatility. That really got our hopes up.”
For the regular season’s remainder, Harrisburg simply crushed its opponents’ hopes. Its stiffest test in SIRR Ohio play was Massac County, and the Bulldogs passed it 48-21. They scored at least 46 points in each of the last seven regular season games, and finished the year with three straight shutouts.
A 46-0 blanking of Saline County rival Eldorado sent Harrisburg to the postseason at 9-0. There, to reach the level to which it had aspired since the previous year’s playoff loss, it had to face down a familiar foe.
‘The will to win’
Support Local Journalism
After three straight blowout wins to start the postseason, the Bulldogs played Mount Carmel for the third time in just over a calendar year. So much more was at stake this time. The winner was headed for Champaign and the state title, and the loser was facing not just a winter of recriminations, but maybe a lifetime of them.
“We were ranked No. 1 in the state and the last thing you want to do is lose to a team you’ve already beaten,” Way said. “Then everything you’ve done is out the window. It was a scary game because we barely beat them the first time.”
The Golden Aces put pressure on Harrisburg right away, reaching the 3-yard line on their first drive. A quick touchdown and a stop, and perhaps the pressure of being No. 1 and playing from behind against a worthy opponent add up to trouble.
Rumsey had different ideas. The tackling machine came up with two straight for loss. A third down play also went nowhere. Mount Carmel settled for a field goal.
“The will to win,” he said, “was big with us.”
So was the Bulldogs’ talent. The rematch turned into a mismatch. Harrisburg treated Mount Carmel like it was just another game on another field. The final score was 49-17, its 12th consecutive win by at least 27 points.
“We looked and felt like a team that had been around a while,” Smithpeters said.
The championship game was against Oregon, another worthy opponent. It boasted three backs who ran for more than 1,000 yards. An early turnover set up a 2-yard field and Oregon cashed in for a quick touchdown.
And then Harrisburg started executing. Potts capped an 80-yard drive with the first of his three touchdowns. Smithpeters and Jones hooked up on a 40-yard scoring strike early in the second quarter. The lead and the game were basically cinched at that point.
The Bulldogs expanded the lead to 27-7 at halftime, 34-7 late in the third quarter on another Smithpeters touchdown pass. The rest of the game was one long celebration in the Harrisburg section at Memorial Stadium.
The only ones in purple who weren’t celebrating were the players and coaches.
“I was so focused that until the last offensive series, it didn’t sink in,” Rumsey said.
That happened with a minute left and the Bulldogs ahead 41-13. A few minutes later, IHSA officials handed them a championship trophy. The team ranked No. 1 in August ended that way in late November.
“I don’t even remember thinking about a state championship until the game was over,” Smithpeters said.
‘Smart kids who could adapt’
Twenty years after the fact, Harrisburg players and coaches cherish their state title. What’s more, they cherish what they have become after winning the big one on the field. A lot of them have won the big one in life.
There are doctors, lawyers and coaches among the group. The impact they’ve had on their communities years after giving Harrisburg a championship football team speaks volumes to what they learned from books that didn’t diagram an off-tackle trap or a safety blitz.
Successes like that are what Way points to when asked what he most enjoyed about his 2000 Bulldogs.
“This was a great group of kids – not just great football players, but smart kids – and they were easy to coach,” Way said. “Disciplinary problems just didn’t happen. We had a lot of straight A students. So many of these guys have gone on to succeed in life.”
Rumsey and others point at Way, who they say held everyone accountable regardless of their status on the team or in town, as the reason for a seamless adjustment to life after football. In fact, life has brought Rumsey full circle.
Two decades after piling up 141 tackles and seven sacks in that state championship year, Rumsey will be an assistant coach for Harrisburg football in 2021.
“We had smart kids who could adapt,” he said of that team. “And if you can block in high school football, you’re going to win. Now I’m going to try to do what they taught me. I love kids and teaching football, so I hope it’s a great combination.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!