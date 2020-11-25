Prep Football | Harrisburg's perfect season stands test of time 20 years later

“We were ranked No. 1 in the state and the last thing you want to do is lose to a team you’ve already beaten,” Way said. “Then everything you’ve done is out the window. It was a scary game because we barely beat them the first time.”

The Golden Aces put pressure on Harrisburg right away, reaching the 3-yard line on their first drive. A quick touchdown and a stop, and perhaps the pressure of being No. 1 and playing from behind against a worthy opponent add up to trouble.

Rumsey had different ideas. The tackling machine came up with two straight for loss. A third down play also went nowhere. Mount Carmel settled for a field goal.

“The will to win,” he said, “was big with us.”

So was the Bulldogs’ talent. The rematch turned into a mismatch. Harrisburg treated Mount Carmel like it was just another game on another field. The final score was 49-17, its 12th consecutive win by at least 27 points.

“We looked and felt like a team that had been around a while,” Smithpeters said.

The championship game was against Oregon, another worthy opponent. It boasted three backs who ran for more than 1,000 yards. An early turnover set up a 2-yard field and Oregon cashed in for a quick touchdown.