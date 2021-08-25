Prep Football | Indians, Hornets arrange season opener

Johnston City and Nashville could have sat on forfeit wins and just waited to open the season on Sept. 3.
But both teams wanted to open the season on time instead of sitting on the sidelines. So they pivoted to each other and will meet Friday night in Johnston City in a rare matchup of two proud programs.
The Indians’ scheduled opener at Edwards County was canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the Albion-based school that has forced it into remote learning. The Hornets’ contest at Carlyle was banged Wednesday due to low numbers with the Indians’ program.
Moments after getting the call from Carlyle, Nashville coach Stephen Kozuszek called Johnston City and agreed to make the trip to Davison Field.
“We were crossing our fingers that Johnston City would say yes,” he said. “We knew that if they found someone who could definitely play, they would take them. We didn’t want to lose the chance to play them.”
Kozuszek and Indians coach Todd Thomas each agreed that the chance to play trumped a new rule set by the Illinois High School Association earlier this month. Teams that aren’t able to play due to an opponent’s forfeit for any reason can take the win or find another opponent.
But if they choose to play a different opponent and lose, it’s a double loss of sorts. They aren’t allow to count the forfeit on their record.
“We really weighed this very heavily last night,” Thomas said. “We discussed it with the kids and with what you’re seeing coming down the pike and people scrambling to get games, we thought it was too risky not to play.
“You make your biggest improvements from Week 1 to Week 2, and we didn’t want to go into conference play not playing at all.”
Johnston City was one of the teams who got all six of its spring games played without interruption, going 6-0. Thomas said he couldn’t remember playing a game against an opponent on basically 48 hours’ notice.
And he said doing it against the Hornets, who run one of the area’s most versatile offensive schemes, makes it even more challenging.
“We’ll just try to get lined up, play sound and do the best we can,” Thomas said. “We want to play. We didn’t want to just take the forfeit.”
The quickly-arranged game results in arguably the most attractive matchup of star players in the area this fall. Nashville standout Isaac Turner, a wide receiver and defensive back, could run patterns against the Indians’ Austin Brown, and vice-versa.
Brown, who verbally committed to Wisconsin last month, earned more than 20 FBS offers. He is changing positions on offense, going from quarterback to wide receiver/running back as Thomas looks to get him the ball in space more often. West Frankfort transfer Heath Neibch will start at quarterback.
The Hornets will also debut a new quarterback after the graduation of record-setting Cole Malawy, who helped them reach the Class 2A title game in 2019. Senior Kolten Gajewski, who was an All-SIRR Mississippi performer in the spring as a defensive end, will get the call under center.
Nashville posted a 5-1 mark in the spring and won the conference title outright for the first time since 1998. It was expected to win easily at Carlyle, but now takes on a much more difficult opener.
“Factor in that we don’t know what’s going to happen with this season – we might not be playing in three weeks for all I know – so any time we get a chance to play, we’re going to do it,” Kozuszek summed up.