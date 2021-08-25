Prep Football | Indians, Hornets arrange season opener

“We really weighed this very heavily last night,” Thomas said. “We discussed it with the kids and with what you’re seeing coming down the pike and people scrambling to get games, we thought it was too risky not to play.

“You make your biggest improvements from Week 1 to Week 2, and we didn’t want to go into conference play not playing at all.”

Johnston City was one of the teams who got all six of its spring games played without interruption, going 6-0. Thomas said he couldn’t remember playing a game against an opponent on basically 48 hours’ notice.

And he said doing it against the Hornets, who run one of the area’s most versatile offensive schemes, makes it even more challenging.

“We’ll just try to get lined up, play sound and do the best we can,” Thomas said. “We want to play. We didn’t want to just take the forfeit.”

The quickly-arranged game results in arguably the most attractive matchup of star players in the area this fall. Nashville standout Isaac Turner, a wide receiver and defensive back, could run patterns against the Indians’ Austin Brown, and vice-versa.