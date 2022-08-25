Prep Football | Jackson County rivals Carbondale, Murphysboro meet in season opener

CARBONDALE — If Friday's game is anything like last year’s classic, the 104th meeting between Jackson County rivals Carbondale and Murphysboro at Frank Bleyer Field will open the 2022 high school football season with a bang.

“Except for the COVID spring season it’s been four years since we’ve opened up at home (in the fall), so it’s nice to be home,” said Carbondale coach Bryan Lee. “It all starts with an open house from 4 (p.m.) to 6:30 (p.m.) where the community is invited to attend. They get to meet our school staff and tour the campus. There is going to be free hot dogs and chips as well as a free ticket to the game and a free popcorn at the game, so we’re expecting a large crowd.”

The Terriers (5-5) are coming off three straight playoff appearances with Lee at the helm while the Red Devils (7-4) are also coming off their third straight playoff appearance and their fifth in the last seven years during the 11-year tenure of Coach Gary Carter.

Carbondale leads the series 57-44-2, which includes two playoff games that were split between the two teams. Murphysboro took the early lead in the series (26-11-2), including winning 17 of 21 with one tie from 1938 to 1958, but since 1959 beginning with the aforementioned Frank Bleyer at the helm the Terriers have dominated the series with 46 wins compared to only 18 losses, including winning 17 of the last 21 meetings.

This game has been played every year since the series began in 1921 except during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season that was played in the spring of 2021.

Last year, the Red Devils snapped a four-game losing streak with an instant triple overtime classic 46-43 win on a halfback pass at “Doc” Bencini Field.

“I know it’s a cliché, but when we play Murphysboro you can really throw the records out,” Lee said. “There is so much history there and the kids know each other. We’ve played them in close games over the years. It’s really a county rivalry game.”

Despite some big-time graduations both teams return the majority of their starters on both sides of the ball.

“We’ve got some experience back and that’s always a plus,” Carter said. “We had a good summer and now it’s time to play a game to see where we’re at.

Carter has some big shoes to fill with the graduation of Calvin Clemons, who was a big-time contributor in last year’s game scoring five touchdowns, including a 99-yard kickoff return and a 72-yard interception return, but he has some firepower returning in 1,300-yard rusher Devon Clemons and his starting quarterback senior Drew Caldwell.

Caldwell and Clemons will benefit from having the majority of their offensive back along with fellow running back Ethan Finke, who threw that game-winning option pass last year, and his target wide receiver Grayson Guthman.

Carter has two seniors Max Valerius and Franklin Eovaldi back at offensive tackle along with senior Isaac DeRossett and sophomore Wyatt Eovaldi at guard, who started in the playoffs as a freshman. Junior John Voss is moving from guard to center because of an injury.

Rounding out the experienced offensive squad are senior Ethan Sunny, and junior Kamelo Abernathy at receiver and three junior tight ends Sam Herring, Josh Cano and Lane Mills.

Defensively Carter has 10 starters back led by Finke, who was the leading tackler at middle linebacker. Herring also returns at middle linebacker as does Mills and Cano at defensive end and Abernathy, Sunny and Guthman at cornerback. Also back are junior Trey Gillespie and senior Kevin Hale at outside linebacker and junior Zack Naas at safety.

Lee has to replace his top running back Gabe Hillard, who scored four touchdowns in last year’s game, but he returns junior quarterback Brock Bowlby, who threw three touchdown passes in the game.

“One thing about last year’s squad was that we were really young, especially on the offense,” Lee said. “Last year’s Murphy game was not only Bowlby’s first varsity game, but it was his first football game, so there was a lot of pressure on him. I thought he did a really nice job and he ended up throwing for 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns last year.”

Bowlby also has the majority of his offensive line back and got lucky with the transfer of senior Jace Clark to fill a hole at both offensive center and linebacker. Clark is the son of SIU’s offensive line coach Dan Clark and the nephew of former NFL tight end Dallas Clark.

“Jace was All-Conference in the conference he came from up in Bloomington,” Lee said. “That’s been good for us and I think our offensive line will be a strong point for us this year.”

Returning on the line are senior Javion Kizer and sophomore Owen Lee at guard and junior Zane Williams at tackle. Sophomore Alec Shields will man the other tackle.

Replacing Hillard are junior Austin Dedecker and sophomore Mozzy Graham and junior Martez Graham.

“We like what we have in the backfield,” Lee said. “We have a speed guy in Mozzy, a power guy in Martez and a multiple guy in Dedecker.”

Lee also lost his top receiver DeMarcus Funchess, but two seniors Mason Bell and Chris Burnside return.

“Dee Cawthon is a phenomenal freshman that was named all-state in eighth grade and he did that at running back, but we’re using him at receiver,” Lee said. “He’s pretty special and will be a name we’ll talk about for the next three years.”

Lee has the luxury of having another major weapon on offense in senior kicker Ian Davis.

“Ian kicked a 55-yard field goal the other day in practice and kicked a 47-yard field goal last year missing the school record by one yard,” Lee said. “He also can put the ball in the end zone on kickoffs and he’s also good on our on-sides kicks. He’s got a giant leg and will also punt for us this year.”

Back on defense are three seniors, middle linebacker Aiden Taylor, defensive end Malik Crane-Walker and nose tackle Jayden Wooley. Dedecker and Bell return in the defensive backfield.

“We also have junior defensive end Henry Harsy, who transferred from Du Quoin,” Lee said. “He is going to be really good and we’re excited to have him. He’s a difference maker on the field.”