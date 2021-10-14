Prep Football | Johnston City heads to Carmi for another Black Diamond showdown

Last week Johnston City knocked Sesser-Valier-Waltonville out of the Black Diamond Conference title race and this week the Indians are hoping to do the same to Carmi-White County when they hit the road on Friday.

“It’s a tough stretch right here at the end of the season,” said Johnston City coach Todd Thomas. “There’s a lot of parody in the conference this year, so we’ll have to play a good ball club that looks like a typical, hardnosed Carmi football team. They are much improved from last year and are playing with a lot of confidence. They are physical and have a very good run game, so it’s going to be a chore going on the road, but it should be a good ballgame.”

Since 2004 the Bulldogs lead the series 12-5, including winning seven of eight at home. However, the Indians have won two of the last three at Van Meter Field, including 42-6 during the spring season, but lost the last two on the road in 2019 and 2017. The Indians come into the game with a 13-game conference winning streak dating back to the last conference game of the 2019 season.

Johnston City won its sixth straight game with a 35-14 win over the Red Devils in its final regular season home game to up its record to 6-1 overall and a perfect 6-0 in the Black Diamond. The Indians are at Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton (2-5, 2-4 BDC) in week nine.

“We’ve been a big play offense all year,” Thomas said. “This week we’ll have to be proficient in the pass game and we’re going to have to be more balanced in the run game. I guess it’s going to be a little bit wet and we’ve played on turf most of the year, so it ought to be a little bit different for us. We’ve been getting the ball out and getting it wet this week, so we can throw it when it’s wet. We’re going to have to win the turnover battle and match their physicality for four quarters.”

Last week, University of Wisconsin bound Austin Brown finished with 132 total yards of offense catching five passes for 69 yards and a touchdown and carrying the ball six times for 63 yards. Isiah Watson was the workhorse with 127 yards rushing on 16 carries and a touchdown.

Quarterback Heath Neibch completed 8-of-15 passes for 164 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions and ran the ball just once for a three-yard touchdown to give the Indians a 21-7 lead with 10:10 left in the first half.

Brown stopped a Red Devils drive with an interception in the end zone and that set up a 49-yard touchdown pass to Corbin Hickey with 15 seconds left in the second quarter to give the Indians a 28-7 halftime lead. Hickey finished with two catches for 90 yards. Ben Morgan added a 12-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

The Indians gave up 372 yards to the Red Devils, but stopped three drives inside the 15-yard line after the Red Devils opened the game with a 59-yard touchdown pass.

Carmi-White County (5-2, 4-2 BDC) is coming off a 44-30 win over Eldorado on the road for its second straight win and its third in the last four games.

“Our spring season was a mess - I would like to erase it from our books - it was not a good six weeks of football,” said Bulldog coach Kurt Simon. ”We’re so much better than we were in the spring when we were 0-6. We’re playing well right now. I don’t know if we’re capable to line up with the athletes that are going to be here this week, but I guarantee you we’ll put up a fight.”

The Bulldogs scored first on a 34-yard run by junior Isaac King and Eldorado came right back on a 19-yard run to tie the score 6-6 with 4:09 left in the first quarter.

“King has rushed for almost 1,400 yards already - he’s a special kid,” Simon said. “He’s just had a tremendous year. He’s a quick strong little sparkplug type of guy. Then we have Drax Aud our fullback and Kit Harris, who have done a really good job as well and block for one another well. Our offensive line is playing so much better than they did during the spring. We are obviously a run oriented offense, but we do have the capability of the play action when we have to do it.”

King regained the lead with a four-yard touchdown run with 47 seconds left in the first quarter and scored back-to-back touchdowns in the second quarter on eight-yard and a 10-yard run to give the Bulldogs a 28-6 lead at the half.

Aud kept the run going with a two-yard touchdown run to open the third quarter and quarterback Brody Atteberry threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Ty Stubblefield to up the lead to 44-6 with 5:56 left in the third.

“The defense is playing well right now,” Simon said. “We took our kids out with about three minutes left in the third quarter and from there to the end of the game they scored three times. Javier Oxford has played down for us as a defensive lineman and linebacker and has become a leader for us. Another of our linemen Titus Wood has also played well. A lot of our kids play both ways and everyone in our backfield plays defense. Aud plays linebacker and two weeks ago he had 20 tackles.”

King finished with 168 yards rushing on 20 carries with Aud adding 68 yards on eight carries and Harris 24 yards on four carries.

Atteberry completed 3-of-3 passes for 96 yards. Stubblefield had two catches for 73 yards and King one catch for 23 yards. King also had one interception for three yards.

“Atteberry played receiver most of his life and last spring we moved him to quarterback,” Simon said. “He’s capable of making that really big throw. He really smart and did a really good job for us.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0