Prep Football | Johnston City set to play Althoff Catholic in Class 2A quarterfinal Saturday

JOHNSTON CITY — The Johnston City Indians (11-0) will put their unbeaten season on the line Saturday afternoon when the Althoff Catholic Crusaders of Belleville come calling.

Game time for this Class 2A quarterfinal round contest is set for 4 p.m. at Davison Field.

"Althoff is an extremely athletic team," said JC head coach Todd Thomas. "You can throw out their record (7-4) because anyone who knows anything about their football program knows that they play a higher-level schedule than we do."

Whereas the Indians play in the closed Black Diamond Conference (no nonconference games during the regular season), the Crusaders compete in the South Seven Conference.

League opponents are all much larger than Johnston City in terms of enrollment - schools like Mount Vernon, Centralia, Marion, Carbondale and Cahokia.

"What I want is for our kids to show up and play a hard four quarters of football and see what happens," Thomas said. "Hopefully, when we can get the ball, we can grind out some yards and get some scores while eating up the clock. We need to control the ball so that we keep their offense off the field."

Thomas described his ballclub and Althoff's as polar opposites.

"They're going to run a spread offense and throw the ball around much like Breese Mater Dei did last year," Thomas said. "We're a grind-it-out running team. It will be interesting to see how this plays out."

Althoff junior quarterback Braylon Grayson has completed 139-of-226 passes for 1,869 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has been intercepted nine times. Grayson has also rushed the ball 77 times for 178 yards and four touchdowns. The team's leading rusher is senior Malik Nave with 613 yards on 153 carries and four scores.

Top receiver is senior Lucious Dones with 46 catches for 554 yards and one touchdown. Sophomore Charleston Coldon follows with 37 catches for 471 yards and four touchdowns. Andrew Lyke has 11 catches for 187 yards and four scores.

The Indians are led in rushing by senior Isiah Watson with 1,307 yards on 142 carries and 24 touchdowns. As a team, the Tribe has rushed for 3,745 yards.

Senior quarterback Connor Mowery has completed 10-of-17 passes for 299 yards and eight touchdowns.

Crusaders head coach Austin Frazier described the Indians as "disciplined, well-coached, and big, especially on the defensive line.

"You can see that they are no strangers to the weight room," Frazier said. "They like running that double-wing, double-tights offense, which has proven to be very effective for them. We're somewhat familiar with that.

"While they're mostly going to run the ball, we're about 50/50 running and passing," Frazier said. "It should be a really fun game to watch with the two contrasting styles. We will have to bring our 'A' game to win."

Frazier added that it does benefit his team to face the stronger competition week in and week out.

"I think that is a big asset for us," he said. "I guess you could say we are battle tested, but that does not guarantee a win. Johnston City is a very confident group. They don't make a lot of mistakes. They're going to try to control the game with the run. We want an up tempo. We'll see how it goes."

Thomas said he hopes a large crowd will further inspire his team.

"We're going to give Althoff everything we've got."